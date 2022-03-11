What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: March 12th, 2022

With only 28 new additions to the Australia library this week, thankfully it’s quality over quantity as there are some excellent new movies and TV shows, including a brand new season of F1: Drive to Survive, and Tarantino’s ninth directed feature film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Genre: Drama, Comedy | Runtime: 161 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley

Playing fast and loose with historical events, no one does it better, or more violent, than beloved director Quentin Tarantino.

In the final years of Hollywood’s “Golden Age”, veteran television actor Rick Dalton and his stunt double Cliff Booth strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry. Meanwhile, Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski move in next door to Dalton and attract the attention of the Manson family.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)

Director: Thurop Van Orman, John Rice

Genre: Animation, Comedy | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Jason Sudekis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom

Despite saving Bird Island from the green-pig invasion, hero, Red, still finds himself at war with Pig Island. But when the feathery tyrants of Eagle Island enter the prank war, it threatens the safety of everyone, forcing long-time enemies, the Birds and the Pigs to team up for the first time.

Byron Baes (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Reality | Runtime: 40 Minutes

Australian influencers flock to Byron Bay for its warm, beachy beauty and cool, creative vibe. Follow these friends as they negotiate life and love.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 12th, 2022

Autumn Girl (2021) N

Badhaai Do (2021)

Brian Banks (2018)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Red Dawn (2012)

Target Number One (2020)

The Adam Project (2022) N

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (2019)

The Bombardment (2022) N

The Ice Road (2021)

The Silencing (2020)

The Tax Collector (2020)

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 12th, 2022

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 2) N

Chip and Potato (Season 3) N

Karma’s World (Season 2) N

Kotaro Lives Alone (Season 1) N

Last One Standing (Season 1) N

Love, Life & Everything in Between (Season 1) N

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After (Season 1) N

Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah (Season 2)

Taboo (Season 1)

The Last Kingdom (Season 5) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 12th, 2022

Byron Baes (Season 1) N

Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Season 1) N

Queer Eye Germany (Season 1) N

2 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 12th, 2022

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4) N

The Andy Warhol Diaries (Limited Series) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 12th, 2022

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You (2022) N

