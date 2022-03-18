What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: March 19th, 2022

Netflix Australia received just shy of 30 new movies and TV shows this week, with plenty of exciting new originals just ready and waiting to be binged. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for March 19th, 2022.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Windfall (2022) N

Director: Charlie McDowell

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Cast: Jason Segel, Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, Omar Leyva

A billionaire tech mogul and his wife get the shock of their life when they arrive at their empty vacation home, only to find it being robbed.

Human Resources (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Aidy Bryant, Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, David Thewlis, Keke Palmer

Humans are fragile creatures, and without the aid of creatures from behind the veil, they would be left stumped on how to navigate their way through life. With the aid of the creatures and monsters alike, Humans can find their way through the struggles of puberty, the pain, and joy of love, or the shame of embarrassing habits.

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scobby Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (2021)

Director: Cecilia Aranovich

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 78 Minutes

Cast: Frank Welker, Grey Griffin, Matthew Lillard, Kate Micucci, Jeff Bennett

Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. find a strange object in the middle of Nowhere, Kansas, the backwoods hometown of Courage and his owners, Eustace and Muriel Bagge.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 19th, 2022

Adam by Eve: A Live in Animation (2022) N

Black Crab (2022) N

Human Capital (2019)

Marilyn’s Eyes (2022) N

One Piece: Strong World (2009)

Overcomer (2019)

Rescued by Ruby (2022) N

Rollem (2019)

Rough Night (2017)

Without Saying Goodbye (2022) N

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 19th, 2022

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Season 1) N

Cracow Monsters (Season 1) N

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Season 1) N

Human Resources (Season 1) N

Light the Night (Part 3) N

Power Players (Season 1)

Soil (Season 1) N

Standing Up (Season 1) N

Team Zenko Go (Season 1) N

The Cursed (Season 1)

Top Boy (Season 2) N

3 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 19th, 2022

Animal (Season 2) N

Bad Vegan: Fame, Fraud, Fugitives (Limited Series) N

The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 19th, 2022

Is It Cake? (Season 1) N

Young, Famous & African (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 19th, 2022

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous (2022) N

