What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: March 26th, 2022

It’s a quiet week on Netflix Australia this week with only 19 new additions to the library. Just like the rest of the world, we fully expect the return of Bridgerton to dominate the top ten lists on Netflix Australia this week.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Love Like the Falling Petals (2022) N

Director: Yoshihiro Fukagawa

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 128 Minutes

Cast: Kento Nakajima, Honoka Matsumoto

Netflix continues its expansion into Eastern cinema with the delightful and heart-jerking tale of Love Like the Falling Petals.

Haruto Asakura, once an aspiring photographer, falls in love with hairdresser Misaki Ariake and asks her out on a date. Upon watching Misaki work hard to achieve her dreams, it inspires Haruto to return to photography, but their romance is at threat of ending swiftly as Misaki is diagnosed with a rare disease that ages her ten times faster than normal.

Heartland (Season 15)

Seasons: 9 | Episodes: 131

Genre: Drama, Family | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: Amber Marshall, Shaun Jackson, Michelle Morgan, Chris Potter, Graham Wardle

One of the most binged shows on Netflix returns with its fifteenth season.

After the tragic death of her mother, Amy Fleming slowly discovers she has inherited her mother’s gift for aiding injured horses as well as being a good friend to others. Over the years the Fleming family and their farm are tested by personal struggles, lost dreams, aspirations, and life.

The Principles of Pleasure (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 3

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 50 Minutes

A docuseries that some men may be able to learn a thing or two from.

Sex, joy, and modern science converge in this eye-opening series that celebrates the complex world of women’s pleasure – and puts old-fashioned myths to rest.

Here Are All Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

9 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 26th, 2022

83 (2021)

Bulbul Can Sing (2018)

Fist Fight (2017)

In Good Hands (2022) N

In the Heights (2021)

Love Like the Falling Petals (2022) N

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

Redfern Now: Promise Me (2015)

The Prince & Me (2004)

7 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 26th, 2022

Bridgerton (Season 2) N

Heartland (Season 15)

Men on a Mission (Season 7)

Redfern Now (2 Seasons)

Riverdale (Season 6) N

The Principles of Pleasure (Limited Series) N

Transformers: BotBots (Season 1) N

2 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 26th, 2022

Late Life: The Chien-Ming Wang Story (2018)

800 Meters (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 26th, 2022

Jeff Foxworthy: The Good Old Days (2022) N

