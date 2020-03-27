What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2020

There are 39 new titles to be enjoyed on Netflix Australia this week. So if you’re stuck indoors, make sure to tune in to all of what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for March 27th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

The third of the Annabelle trilogy, the climactic end to the vengeful doll brought in a combined total of $792.2 million across the three films. An incredible figure, when taking into consideration that all three films were made for a tiny figure of $52 million.

After successfully capturing the Annabelle doll, the Warren’s return to their home and successfully lock the possessed doll away. Many other cursed objects, captured by the Warrens, are also kept in the same room as Annabelle. When the Warrens leave to investigate a new case, their daughter Judy stays behind with her babysitter, Mary Ellen. But when Judy’s friend Daniela sneaks into the artifacts room, she unknowingly unleashes Annabelle and other vengeful and malevolent spirits.

The Post (2017)

Directed by the legendary Steven Speilberg, and starring the excellent combo of Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, The Post, was nominated for 2 academy awards.

Two employees of The Washington Post risk their careers to uncover the scandalous secrets of the Vietnam War.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (2020) N

The beloved franchise How to Train Your Dragon continues on with the young children’s tales of the Rescue Riders.

It’s the treasure hunt of a lifetime for the Rescue Riders, who must race to find a precious golden dragon egg and protect it from evil pirates.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

16 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Ana e Vitória (2018)

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Curtiz (2018) N

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Flatliners (2017)

Happy Old Year (2019)

Mark of the Devil (2020) N

Maska (2020) N

Maya the Bee: The Honey Games (2018)

The Decline (2020) N

The Occupant (2020) N

The Post (2017)

There’s Something in the Water (2019)

Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts (2019)

True: Wuzzle Wegg Day (2020) N

Uncorked (2020) N

10 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

7Seeds: Part 2 N

Black Lightning: Season 3 N

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon (2020) N

Freud: Season 1 N

Ladies Up: Season 1 N

Ozark: Season 3 N

The Blacklist: Season 7

The Mire (Rojst): Season 1 N

Unorthodox: Limited Series N

YooHoo to the Rescue: Season 3 N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution (2020) N

Making Unorthodox (2020) N

The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019: Season 1

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: 2 Seasons N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Tom Segura: Ball Hog (2020) N

