What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021

It’s a quiet end to March on Netflix Australia with the addition of 21 new movies and TV series to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week & the top 10s for March 27th, 2021.
First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:
A Week Away (2021) N
Director: Roman White
Genre: Drama, Family, Musical | Runtime: 94 Minutes
Cast: Bobby Amamizu, Ed Amatrudo, Mack Bayda, Ross Birdsong, Mary Booth
Netflix is attempting to breach the faith market through its latest family-musical A Week Away.
Troubled teen Will Hawkins has a run-in with the police and lands himself in trouble. His life is now at a crossroad, does he attend a juvenile detention center, or attend a Christian summer camp? Choosing the latter, Will finds himself completely out of place, but when he meets Avery, his heart begins to open up.
Secret Magic Control Agency (2021) N
Director: Aleksey Tsitsilin
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 103 Minutes
Cast: Erica Schroeder, Mary O’Brady, Georgette Reilly, Nicholas Corda, Courtney Shaw
The Russian-produced animation takes the classic story of Hansel and Gretel and gives it a super-secret agent twist.
Hansel and Gretel. two agents working for the Secret Magic Control Agency are tasked with fighting the witch of the Gingerbread House.
Seaspiracy (2021) N
Director: Ali Tabrizi
Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 89 Minutes
Stars: Ali Tabrizi, Richard O’Barry, Lucy Tabrizi, Lori Marino, Tamara Arenovich
Filmmaker Ali Tabrizi set out on a mission to showcase the harm we are inflicting upon marine, and how alarmingly high global corruption contributes to the problem.
Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: March 26th, 2021
For the second week running Yes Day and Ginny & Georgia retain their leads at the top of the most popular lists.
Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: March 26th, 2021
1️⃣Ginny & Georgia
2️⃣New Amsterdam
3️⃣The One
4️⃣Formula 1 Drive to Survive
5️⃣The Lost Pirate Kingdom
6️⃣Behind Her Eyes
7️⃣Riverdale
8️⃣Zero Chill
9️⃣Country Comfort
🔟Paradise PD
Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week
12 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021
- A Week Away (2021) N
- Any Crybabies Around? (2020)
- Bad Trip (2021) N
- Black Is Beltza (2018)
- Caught by a Wave (2021) N
- Elizabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty (2020)
- Hospital (2020)
- Keeping the Bees (2020)
- Ni de coña (2020)
- Pagglait (2021) N
- Safe Haven (2013)
- Secret Magic Control Agency (2021) N
9 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021
- DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 1) N
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (Season 4)
- Nailed It! (Season 5)
- Navillera (Season 1) N
- Pui Pui Molar (Season 1)
- Shitisel (Season 3) N
- The Deep (Season 3)
- The Irregulars (Season 1) N
- Who Killed Sara? (Season 1) N
1 New Documentary Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021
- Seaspiracy (2021) N
1 New Stand-Up Comedy Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021
- Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (2021) N
1 New Variety Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021
- Men on a Mission (Season 6)
1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021
- Magic for Humans Spain (Season 1) N