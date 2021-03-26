What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021

It’s a quiet end to March on Netflix Australia with the addition of 21 new movies and TV series to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week & the top 10s for March 27th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

A Week Away (2021) N

Director: Roman White

Genre: Drama, Family, Musical | Runtime: 94 Minutes

Cast: Bobby Amamizu, Ed Amatrudo, Mack Bayda, Ross Birdsong, Mary Booth

Netflix is attempting to breach the faith market through its latest family-musical A Week Away.

Troubled teen Will Hawkins has a run-in with the police and lands himself in trouble. His life is now at a crossroad, does he attend a juvenile detention center, or attend a Christian summer camp? Choosing the latter, Will finds himself completely out of place, but when he meets Avery, his heart begins to open up.

Secret Magic Control Agency (2021) N

Director: Aleksey Tsitsilin

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: Erica Schroeder, Mary O’Brady, Georgette Reilly, Nicholas Corda, Courtney Shaw

The Russian-produced animation takes the classic story of Hansel and Gretel and gives it a super-secret agent twist.

Hansel and Gretel. two agents working for the Secret Magic Control Agency are tasked with fighting the witch of the Gingerbread House.

Seaspiracy (2021) N

Director: Ali Tabrizi

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 89 Minutes

Stars: Ali Tabrizi, Richard O’Barry, Lucy Tabrizi, Lori Marino, Tamara Arenovich

Filmmaker Ali Tabrizi set out on a mission to showcase the harm we are inflicting upon marine, and how alarmingly high global corruption contributes to the problem.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: March 26th, 2021

For the second week running Yes Day and Ginny & Georgia retain their leads at the top of the most popular lists.

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: March 26th, 2021 1️⃣Ginny & Georgia

2️⃣New Amsterdam

3️⃣The One

4️⃣Formula 1 Drive to Survive

5️⃣The Lost Pirate Kingdom

6️⃣Behind Her Eyes

7️⃣Riverdale

8️⃣Zero Chill

9️⃣Country Comfort

🔟Paradise PD — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) March 26, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021

A Week Away (2021) N

Any Crybabies Around? (2020)

Bad Trip (2021) N

Black Is Beltza (2018)

Caught by a Wave (2021) N

Elizabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty (2020)

Hospital (2020)

Keeping the Bees (2020)

Ni de coña (2020)

Pagglait (2021) N

Safe Haven (2013)

Secret Magic Control Agency (2021) N

9 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 1) N

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (Season 4)

Nailed It! (Season 5)

Navillera (Season 1) N

Pui Pui Molar (Season 1)

Shitisel (Season 3) N

The Deep (Season 3)

The Irregulars (Season 1) N

Who Killed Sara? (Season 1) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021

Seaspiracy (2021) N

1 New Stand-Up Comedy Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (2021) N

1 New Variety Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021

Men on a Mission (Season 6)

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021