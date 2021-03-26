What's on Netflix > What's New on Netflix > What's New on Netflix Australia (AU) > What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021

What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021

by @JRobinsonWoN on March 26, 2021, 5:00 pm EST
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Pin
whats new on netflix anz this week march 27th 2021

A Week Away (2021) is now available to stream on Netflix

It’s a quiet end to March on Netflix Australia with the addition of 21 new movies and TV series to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week & the top 10s for March 27th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

A Week Away (2021) N

Director: Roman White
Genre: Drama, Family, Musical | Runtime: 94 Minutes
Cast: Bobby Amamizu, Ed Amatrudo, Mack Bayda, Ross Birdsong, Mary Booth

Netflix is attempting to breach the faith market through its latest family-musical A Week Away.

Troubled teen Will Hawkins has a run-in with the police and lands himself in trouble. His life is now at a crossroad, does he attend a juvenile detention center, or attend a Christian summer camp? Choosing the latter, Will finds himself completely out of place, but when he meets Avery, his heart begins to open up.

Secret Magic Control Agency (2021) N

Director: Aleksey Tsitsilin
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 103 Minutes
Cast: Erica Schroeder, Mary O’Brady, Georgette Reilly, Nicholas Corda, Courtney Shaw

The Russian-produced animation takes the classic story of Hansel and Gretel and gives it a super-secret agent twist.

Hansel and Gretel. two agents working for the Secret Magic Control Agency are tasked with fighting the witch of the Gingerbread House.

Seaspiracy (2021) N

Director: Ali Tabrizi
Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 89 Minutes
Stars: Ali Tabrizi, Richard O’Barry, Lucy Tabrizi, Lori Marino, Tamara Arenovich

Filmmaker Ali Tabrizi set out on a mission to showcase the harm we are inflicting upon marine, and how alarmingly high global corruption contributes to the problem.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: March 26th, 2021

For the second week running Yes Day and Ginny & Georgia retain their leads at the top of the most popular lists.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021

  • A Week Away (2021) N
  • Any Crybabies Around? (2020)
  • Bad Trip (2021) N
  • Black Is Beltza (2018)
  • Caught by a Wave (2021) N
  • Elizabeth and Margaret: Love and Loyalty (2020)
  • Hospital (2020)
  • Keeping the Bees (2020)
  • Ni de coña (2020)
  • Pagglait (2021) N
  • Safe Haven (2013)
  • Secret Magic Control Agency (2021) N

9 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021

  • DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Book 1) N
  • Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (Season 4)
  • Nailed It! (Season 5)
  • Navillera (Season 1) N
  • Pui Pui Molar (Season 1)
  • Shitisel (Season 3) N
  • The Deep (Season 3)
  • The Irregulars (Season 1) N
  • Who Killed Sara? (Season 1) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021

  • Seaspiracy (2021) N

1 New Stand-Up Comedy Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021

  • Loyiso Gola: Unlearning (2021) N

1 New Variety Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021

  • Men on a Mission (Season 6)

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 27th, 2021

  • Magic for Humans Spain (Season 1) N

 

Subscribe For Netflix Updates

Enter your email address for weekly roundups of the biggest Netflix news.
Please wait...
You are successfully subscribed!
There was an error with subscription attempt.

More from What's New on Netflix Australia (AU)