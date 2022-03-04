What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: March 5th, 2022

Netflix Australia subscribers can enjoy 46 new movies and TV shows from this week’s roundup of new additions. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for March 5th, 2022.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

Director: Michael Chaves

Genre: Horror | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Cast: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor, Julian Hilliard, Sarah Catherine Hook

The Conjuring franchise is the gift that keeps on giving for Warner Brothers. Making a further $202 million at the box office, the franchise has now made over $2.1 billion.

The Warrens are called in to investigate a gruesome murder that is linked to demonic possession.

Spider-Man (2007)

Director: Sam Raimi

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 139 Minutes

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Topher Grace, Thomas Haden Church, James Franco

Spider-Man 3 is now often looked on fondly as a film that turned out to be unintentionally incredibly funny. Still incredibly fun in its own right, it definitely cemented Tobey Maguire’s legacy as the webbed wonder.

When a mysterious symbiotic entity from another world crash lands on Earth, it bonds to Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. But when the strange entity begins to change Peter, and new villains arise, Peter must once again rediscover what it means to be your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

Shameless (Season 11)

Seasons: 11 | Episodes: 134

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 46 Minutes

Cast: Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy, Ethan Cutosky, Cameron Monaghan, Jeremy Allen White

After 11 incredible seasons, the US version of Shameless finally comes to a conclusive end.

In the city of Chicago, an Irishman-American family, the Gallaghers are a dysfunctional family dealing with life on the South Side of Chicago. Frank, the father of six, is an alcoholic bum that fails to pull his weight around the house, leaving the role of head of the family to his eldest daughter Fiona, who takes care of her five younger siblings, Lip, Ian, Debbie, Carl, and Liam.

Here Are All of the New Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

28 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 5th, 2022

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Against The Ice (2022) N

American Girl (2021)

Beerfest (2006)

Dating Amber (2020)

Focus (2015)

Halloween (2007)

Hell on the Border (2019)

Jonah Hex (2010)

Justice League (2017)

Lies and Deceit (Season 1) N

Love Is Colorblind (2021)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Meskina (2021) N

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (2021)

My Wonderful Life (2022) N

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Ted 2 (2015)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

The Invisible Thread (2022) N

The King of Staten Island (2020)

The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure (2022) N

The Town (2010)

The Weekend Away (2021) N

Yogi Bear (2010)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 5th, 2022

Business Proposal (Season 1) N

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2) N

Hometown (Season 1)

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures (Season 1)

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Season 1) N

Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 1) N

Pieces of Her (Season 1) N

Power Rangers Dino Fury (Season 2)

Savage Rhythm (Season 1) N

Shameless (Season 11)

The Guardians of Justice (Season 1) N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 5th, 2022

Martha: A Picture Story (2019)

Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (2022) N

Worst Roommate Ever (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 5th, 2022

Making Fun (Season 1) N

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 2) N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 5th, 2022

Chappelle’s Home Team – Earthquake: Legendary (2022) N

Whindersson Nunes: My Own Show! (2022) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!