What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: March 6th, 2020

There are an incredible 76 new titles to choose from on Netflix Australia this week. With a whole plethora of choice, you’ll be hard-pressed to be bored over this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for March 6th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Hateful Eight (2015)

Quentin Tarantino continued his fine form of making films with his second western, The Hateful Eight. A modern-day classic, the story could be mistaken for a play thanks to the way the story is written. Wonderfully acted, with some scenes leaving you on a knife-edge, The Hateful Eight is a fantastic piece of cinema that deserves multiple rewatches.

On his way to the town of Red Rock to deliver three dead bounties is Major Marquis Warren. Along the way, Warren allows fellow bounty hunter John Ruth and his captured fugitive Daisy Domergue to join him, and the new sheriff of Red Rock, the former confederate soldier Chris Mannix. When a strong snowstorm forces the group to stay at Minnie’s Haberdashery, tensions rise as Warren and John try to figure out which of the haberdashery patrons are secretly working to free Daisy Domergue.

Spirited Away (2003)

A whole batch of Studio Ghibli films arrived on March 1st, including the release of the Oscar-winning film Spirited Away. Arguably the gold standard of anime film making, Studio Ghibli impressed audiences all around the world, making over $347.7 million worldwide.

Taking a wrong turn on their journey to their new home in the Japanese countryside, ten-year-old Chihiro Ogino and her parents discover an abandoned amusement park. When her parents are turned into pigs after eating from a vacant restaurant, Chihiro is left with no choice but to find work and forms a contract with Yubaba, the witch that runs the local-bath house. Signing her name away as part of the contract, the only hope Chihiro has of escaping the strange world inhabited by spirits, demons, and gods is to break the contract and to remember her name.

Paradise PD: Part 2 N

Viewer discretion is advised as the f***** up Police department from the town of Paradise return to cause even more chaos.

With the Kingpin finally revealed, it’s up to the Paradise PD to take down the crime lord and remove Argyle meth from the streets.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

53 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

93 Days (2016)

Alakada Reloaded (2017)

All About Love (2017)

Always a Bridesmaid (2019)

Angu Vaikuntapurathu (2020)

Any Given Sunday (1999)

Arrietty (2010)

Barnyard (2006)

Bhangra Paa Le (2019)

Collateral Beauty (2016)

Daddy’s Home (2015)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Focus (2015)

Freshman Year (2019)

From Time to Time (2009)

Guilty (2020) N

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I am Jonas (2019) N

I, Frankenstein (2014)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Jackass: Number Two: Unrated Version (2006)

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa (2013)

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything (2019)

Luccas Neto in: The End of Christmas (2019)

Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool (2019)

Moneyball (2011)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Pop, Lock ‘n Roll (2017)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

School of Rock (2003)

Spenser Confidential (2020) N

Spirited Away (2001)

Sylvanian Families: Everyone’s Big Dream Flying in the Sky (2019)

Team America: World Police (2004)

The Big Sick (2017)

The Cat Returns (2002)

The Dark Tower (2017)

The Dictator (2012)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

The Hateful Eight (2015)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Last Bomb of the Second World War (2019)

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)

Tom and Jerry: The Movie (1992)

Tootsies & The Fake (2019)

Twin Murders: the Silence of the White City (2020) N

Uncovered (2019)

Unforgiven (1992)

Velvet Colección: Grand Finale (2020)

Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

17 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Akame Ga Kill!: 1 Season

Babylon Berlin: Season 3 N

Bakugan: Battle Planet: 1 Season

Castlevania: Season 3 N

DC Super Hero Girls: 1 Season

Heartland: Season 13

Kid-E-Cats: 1 Season

Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors: 1 Collection N

Paradise PD: Part 2 N

Secret City: 2 Seasons

Sylvanian Families Mini Episodes Clover: 1 Season

The Break: Season 2

The Lady in Dignity: 1 Season

The Protector: 3 Seasons N

Toot-Too Cory Carson: Season 2 N

Velvet: Season 4

Voice: 1 Season

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

ZZ TOP: THAT LITTLE OL’ BAND FROM TEXAS (2019)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 2 N

The Investigator: A British Crime Story: 2 Seasons

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Fat Ballerina – David A. Arnold (2019)

Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis (2020) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Ugly Delicious: Season 2 N

