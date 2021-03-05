What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: March 6th, 2021

There are 51 new titles to be binged from the Netflix Australia library, including one of the greatest film franchises to grace the big screen! Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week & the top 10s for March 6th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

Director: Peter Jackson

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtimes: 178 Minutes | 179 Minutes | 201 Minutes

Cast: Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, Viggo Mortensen, Sean Astin

Winner of eighteen academy awards and a box office powerhouse, The Lord of the Rings is one of the greatest film trilogies ever made. While many die-hard fans would have loved to of seen the extended editions on Netflix will have to settle for the theatrical instead.

Thousands of years after the defeat of the dark lord Sauron, there has been relative peace in middle-earth. But when the dark lord stirs once more, he seeks out his legendary ring of power, forged from the flames of Mount Doom. The ring, in the unlikeliest of circumstances, ends up in the hands of the hobbit, Frodo Baggins. Middle Earth’s fate rest in the hands of the young hobbit as Frodo and his companions, the fellowship of the ring, must travel to Mordor and cast the ring into the fires of Mount. Doom, destroying the ring and Sauron once and for all.

Moxie (2021) N

Director: Amy Poehler

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Music | Runtime: 111 Minutes

Cast: Hadley Robinson, Lauren Tsai, Alycia Pascual-Pena, Nico Hiraga, Sabrina Haskett

Judging by the response we’ve seen on Twitter, Moxie has been a smash hit on Netflix this week.

Inspired by her mother’s rebellious past, young Vivian inspires a feminist revolution at her Texan high school.

The Karate Kid (1984)

Director: John G. Avildsen

Genre: Action, Drama, Family | Runtime: 126 Minutes

Cast: Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, Elisabeth Shue, Martin Kove, Randee Handler

With Cobra Kai now a Netflix Original it was only a matter of time before The Karate Kid made its way into the Australian library.

Moving to a new town with his mother, it’s not long before Daniel LaRusso comes into conflict with the local bullies. Hoping to learn how to defend himself, he enlists the help of landlord Mr. Miyagi and begins to learn karate.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: March 5th, 2021

Family animated feature Bigfoot Family takes the top spot for the week and Ginny & Georgia outperforms a multitude of Originals to claim the number one series this week.

Most Popular TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 5th, 2021 1️⃣Ginny & Georgia

2️⃣Behind Her Eyes

3️⃣New Amsterdam

4️⃣Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan

5️⃣Firefly Lane

6️⃣Outlander

7️⃣Brooklyn Nine-Nine

8️⃣Superstore

9️⃣Riverdale

🔟Snowpiercer — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) March 5, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

38 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: March 6th, 2021

Aelay (2021)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Banyuki (2009)

Cloud Atlas (2012)

Doctor Zhivago (1965)

Embrace (2016)

Fat Pizza vs. Housos (2014)

Fate of Alakada (2020)

Friends with Benefits (2011)

Hitch (2005)

Holding the Man (2015)

Housos vs. Authority (2012)

How to Be Really Bad (2018)

Indoo Ki Kawani (2020)

Jack Reacher (2012)

Mariposa (2020)

Moxie (2021) N

Mr. Deeds (2002)

One Direction: This Is Us (2013)

Orphan (2009)

School of Rock (2003)

Sentinelle (2021) N

Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2011)

Slender Man (2018)

The Angry Birds Movie (2016)

The Astronaut’s Wife (1999)

The Eye of the Storm (2011)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part 2 (1986)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

The Professionals (1966)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)

The Specialist (1994)

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan (2008)

9 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 6th, 2021

A Perfect Day for Arsenide (1 Season)

Alice (1 Season)

Chapelle’s Show (2 Seasons)

City of Ghosts (Season 1) N

Do You Like Brahms (1 Season)

Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1) N

Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom (1 Season)

The Challange (2 Seasons)

Word Party (Season 5) N

4 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: March 6th, 2021

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell (2021) N

Connected (2021)

Murder Among the Mormons (Limited Series) N

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence (Limited Series) N

