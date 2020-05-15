What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: May 15th, 2020

It’s a busy week on Netflix with 46 new movies and TV series to be binged on the Australian library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia for June 15th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Wrong Missy (2020) N

The Wrong Missy has been at the top of most popular movies list on Netflix all across the world, which is a testament to the popularity of Happy Madison Productions. David Jason stars in the latest comedy alongside the hilarious Lauren Lapkus.

After meeting the Missy, the woman of his dreams, Tim invites her to his company’s corporate retreat, only to realize he sent the invite to the wrong Missy.

Trial by Media: Season 1 N

Throughout our history, the media has been wildly influential on the public, and in particular the way the public perceives crime. In the latest true crime docuseries from Netflix, the media is under the microscope, and how much impact it had on some of the most famous and surreal criminal cases of the past few decades.

Inception (2010)

If you have a surround sound system at home then you need to experience the epic sound of Inception. Some of Christopher Nolan’s best work is captured in the highly imaginative sci-fi thriller and features a truly excellent cast.

The art of extraction is one of the most dangerous skills in the world, infiltrating the subconscious mind while they are at their most vulnerable, extracting their biggest secrets. Dom Cobb and his crack team must pull off a near-impossible job, instead of stealing from a subconscious they must supplant an idea into the mind of a C.E.O’s son. With one last hope at redemption, Cobb’s biggest danger to the mission is an enemy only he could have seen coming.

Here are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

28 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Action Replayy (2010)

Aerials (2016)

Alie & Alia (2019)

Amityville: The Awakening (2017)

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Bittersweet (2010)

Breaking In (2018)

Dilan 1990 (2018)

Dilan 1991 (2019)

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007)

Heaven Without People (2017)

Human Nature (2019)

I Love You, Stupid (2019) N

Inception (2010)

Inside Man (2006)

Kangaroo Jack (2003)

Love Is Blind (2019)

Malang (2020)

Match (2017)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Overdrive (2017)

Pure as Snow (2019)

Rencor tatuado (2018)

The Butterfly Effect (2004)

The Delivery Boy (2018)

The Wrong Missy (2020) N

This Is Where I Leave You (2014)

Wedy Atkalam (2018)

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy: 2 Seasons

Inhuman Resources: 1 Season N

Learning Time with Timmy: 1 Season

Monster Math Squad: 2 Seasons

Parasyte: The Maxim: 1 Season

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 N

Strangers from Hell: Season 1

Super Why!: 3 Seasons

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 1 N

True: Terrific Tales: Season 1 N

Twirlywoos: 2 Seasons

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend (2020) N

White Lines: Season 1 N

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Fire in the Blood (2012)

Have a Good Tri: Adventures in Psychedelics (2020) N

Trial By Media: Season 1 N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Magic for Humans: Season 3 N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!