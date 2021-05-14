What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: May 15th, 2021

It’s a busy week in mid-May on Netflix Australia with the addition of 49 new additions to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for May 15th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 2) N

Volumes: 2 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Animation, Short, Comedy | Runtime: 15 Minutes

Cast: Scott Whyte, Nolan North, Matthew Yang King, Chris Cox, Time Winters

We thought we’d be waiting years before seeing the next volume of Love, Death & Robots, but Netflix surprised us by adding eight brand new unique episodes for its second volume.

Day of the Dead (1985)

Director: George A. Romero

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Lori Cardille, Terry Alexander, Joseph Pilato, Sherman Howard, Gary Howard Klar

The godfather of the zombie genre, George A. Romero’s Day of the Dead is constantly overlooked by its Dawn of the Dead counterpart, but zombie lovers shouldn’t sleep on the mid-80s classic.

Zombies have taken over the world, leaving very few humans alive struggling to survive. In a secret underground bunker, a team of researchers and military personnel are trying to determine what should be done about the hordes of the undead when the dead show signs of small intelligence, retaining what used to make them human.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Director: Steve Barron

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 93 Minutes

Cast: Judith Hoag, Elias Koteas, Josh Pais, David Forman, Brian Tochi

Younger audiences can be forgiven for thinking the costumes are nightmare fuel-inducing, but for those that grew up in the 90s, watching the live-action TMNT movies will be pure nostalgia.

Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michaelangelo, four teenage turtles mutated by a mysterious ooze emerge from the sewers of New York City to protect citizens from the evil Shredder and his gang of criminal ninjas.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week: May 14th, 2021

The Mitchels vs. The Machines is performing extremely well around the world and takes its place at the top of Netflix Australia for another week. Shadow and Bone is able to outperform The Sons of Sam and keeps its place at the top of the Australian TV shows.

Most Popular TV Shows on @NetflixANZ This Week: May 14th, 2021 1️⃣Shadow and Bone

2️⃣The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness

3️⃣Jupiter's Legacy

4️⃣The Good Doctor

5️⃣The Serpent

6️⃣The Circle

7️⃣The Blacklist

8️⃣StartUp

9️⃣Cocomelon

🔟El inocente — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) May 14, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

34 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 15th, 2021

An Angel at My Table (1990)

Assault on Precinct 13 (1976)

Babette’s Feast (1987)

BMX Bandits (1983)

Breaker Morant (1980)

Careful, He Might Hear You (1983)

Cinema Bandi (2021)

Dance of the Forty One (2021) N

Day of the Dead (1985)

Deadly Switch (2019)

Dear Affy (2020)

Death Cheaters (1976)

Don’s Party (1976)

Ferry (2021) N

Heathers (1989)

I Am All Girls (2021) N

Illegal Woman (2020)

Interchange (2016)

Jungle Beat: The Movie (2021) N

Malcolm (1986)

Nayattu (2021)

Oxygen (2021) N

Puberty Blues (1981)

Super Me (2021) N

Table Manners (2018)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith (1978)

The Coca-Cola Kid (1985)

The Strange House (2020) N

The Woman in the Window (2021) N

TMNT 2: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

TMNT 3 (1993)

Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)

Watership Down (1978)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 15th, 2021

Alma Maters (Season 1)

Castlevania (Season 4) N

Halston (Season 1) N

Love, Death & Robots (Volume 2) N

Mine (Season 1) N

Monkey (2 Seasons)

Move to Heaven (Season 1) N

The Mystic River (Season 1)

The Upshaws (Season 1) N

Upin&Ipin (Season 9)

Use For My Talent (Season 1)

2 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 15th, 2021

Wave of Cinema: Filosofi Kopi (2020)

Money, Explained (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 15th, 2021

Haunted (Season 3) N

1 New Variety Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 15th, 2021

The Upshaws – The Afterparty (2021) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!