What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: May 1st, 2020

It’s been a busy week on Netflix Australia with a grand total of 82 new titles being added over the past 7 days. Here’s a quick roundup of everything new on Netflix AU from April 25th to April 27th.

Just a quick reminder if you want to get sent what’s new on Netflix Australia weekly, there’s an email subscription box at the end of the article.

For now, let’s get into some highlights.

Homeland and Prison Break Return

Two of the big series making their way back onto Netflix Australia today is Homeland and Prison Break. Both of these excellent series went missing from Netflix Australia but we’re happy to report they’ve made their return today.

Prison Break is about one brother getting arrested to hopefully get his older brother out of trouble. All five seasons are now on Netflix AU.

Homeland, on the other hand, is about a CIA agent who is tasked with finding out whether a man who has returned home from being a prisoner of war is, in fact, now working for the other side. Homeland seasons 1-7 is now on Netflix AU.

Hollywood (Limited Series)

Seasons: 1

Genre: Drama

Cast: David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Joe Mantello, Dylan McDermott

One of our most anticipated series for 2020 has been Hollywood. The glitzy look back at the golden years of Hollywood is finally here and while reviews seem to be mixed, it’s not stopping our excitement. We follow young and upcoming actors trying to make it big.

On top of all the drama, you can expect a solid soundtrack and excellent cast which we’ve written a big guide for here.

Our Top Movie Picks

As it’s the first of the month, Netflix has renewed a bunch of movie licenses meaning we get a selection of older movies added for our enjoyment. Here are our favorites from the new titles:

Tom Hanks features in the excellent follow-up to The Davinci Code with Angels & Demons which in our opinion, is a far superior movie.

which in our opinion, is a far superior movie. The superb Labyrinth is now on Netflix featuring the late David Bowie. The Jim Henson movie is still regarded highly among fans despite the fact it opened to a luke-warm critic reception.

is now on Netflix featuring the late David Bowie. The Jim Henson movie is still regarded highly among fans despite the fact it opened to a luke-warm critic reception. Chris Rock, Bill Murray and Lawrence Fishburne are among the big names that featured in Osmosis Jones, the half-animated and half-live-action comedy.

Complete List of New Releases on Netflix Australia This Week

54 New Movies on Netflix Australia This Week

2 Guns (2013)

A Score to Settle (2019)

All Day and a Night (2020) N

Angels & Demons (2009)

Armed Response (2017)

Beynelmilel (2006)

Bheeshma (2020)

Bir Baba Hindu (2016)

Black or White (2014)

Cinar Agaci (2011)

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Dangerous Lies (2020) N

Departures (Then Came You) (2019)

Eksi Elmalar (2016)

Elysium (2013)

Footloose (2011)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Gangster’s Paradise: Jerusalema (2008)

Get In (Furie) (2019) N

Gloria Bell (2019)

Gorumce (2016)

Istanbuul Kirimizisi (2017)

Kucuk Esnaf (2016)

Labyrinth (1986)

Lego DC: Batman: Family Matters (2019)

Love Aaj Kal (2020)

Love is War (2019)

Material (2012)

Maximum Risk (1996)

Meseli Hayat (2009)

Mid90s (2018)

Missing Link (2019)

Monster Family (2017)

Mrs. Serial Killer (2020) N

Organize Isler (2005)

Osmosis Jones (2001)

Primal Fear (1996)

Psycho (2020)

R.K.Nagar (2019)

Rich in Love (2020) N

Scooby Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost (2018)

Stardust (2007)

The Catcher Was a Spy (2018)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

The Half of It (2020) N

The Italian Job (2003)

The Lift Boy (2020)

The Promise (2008)

The Reliant (2019)

Tomorrow, When The War Began (2010)

Toot-Toot Cory Carson: The Chrissy (2020) N

Whatever It Takes (2000)

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019)

24 New TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week

Almost Happy (Season 1) N

Cleo & Cuquin (Season 1)

Coronavirus, Explained (Season 1) N

DRIFTING DRAGONS (Season 1) N

Extracurricular (Season 1) N

Hollywood (Limited Series) N

Homeland (7 Seasons)

Into the Night (Season 1) N

Mars (Season 2)

Monthly Girls Nozaki Kun (Season 1)

My Secret Romance (Season 1)

Nadiya’s Time to Eat (Season 1) N

Never Have I Ever (Season 1) N

Oh Yuck (Season 1)

PJ Masks (Season 2)

Prison Break (5 Seasons)

Summertime (Season 1) N

The Forest of Love: Deep Cut (Limited Seris)

The Last Kingdom (Season 4) N

The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (Season 3)

The Victims Game (Season 1) N

Tjovitjo (Season 2)

Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 2)

Upin & Ipin (Season 3)

4 New Documentaries on Netflix Australia This Week

A Secret Love (2020) N

Cracked Up: The Darrell Hammond Story (2018)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (2020) N

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World (2018)

What are you watching on Netflix Australia this weekend? Let us know in the comments!