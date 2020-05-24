What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: May 24th, 2020

It’s another busy week for Netflix Australia with the great addition of 53 new movies and tv series to be binged! Let’s get to it, here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for May 22nd, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

South Park: Season 22

Just as controversial and just as funny, South Park is still going strong after its run of an astonishing 23 seasons. The 22nd season is now available to subscribers on Netflix, and it’s one of the funniest, and most importantly, PC seasons yet.

in the “sleepy” town of South Park, Colorado, we follow the adventures of four misfit grade-schoolers and the crazy locals.

Casino (1995)

The Scorsese/De Niro partnership has been filled with countless success and throwing Joe Pesci into the mix, you have a recipe for a fantastic crime-drama. While Casino is not held up in the same regard as his other popular work, the film is still an incredibly enjoyable piece of cinema.

Two men, one a mafia enforcer, the other a casino executive compete against each other over a gambling empire, and a beautiful fast living and fast loving socialite.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 N

Hasan Minhaj returns for his sixth volume of weekly mic dropping fact checks and insight into some of the most relevant topics of today.

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

36 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week

#FriendButMarried (2018)

Ali G Indahouse (2002)

American Gangster (2007)

Anchor Baby (2010)

Apollo 13 (1995)

Bean: The Ultimate Disaster Movie (1997)

Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt’s Creek Farewell (2020)

Bye Bye London (1981)

Casino (1995)

Curious George (2006)

Fifty Year Old Teenager (1996)

Hulk (2003)

Light in the Dark (2019)

Living in Bondage: Breaking Free (2019)

Lock Your Girls In (1982)

Mujeres arriba (2019)

Mutiny of the Worker Bees (2020) N

Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang (2010)

Night School (2018)

Nitro Circus: The Movie (2012)

No Longer Kids (1979)

Octonauts: 2 Seasons (2015)

Raya and Sakina (1984)

Sayed the Servant (1985)

State of Play (2009)

Ted (2012)

The Dealer (2010)

The House with a Clock in Its Walls (2018)

The Little Rascals (1994)

The Lovebirds (2020) N

The Married Couples (1981)

The School of Mischief (1973)

The Witness Who Didn’t See Anything (1976)

Wadjda (2012)

Waterworld (1995)

What Are the Odds? (2020)

12 TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Blood & Water: Season 1 N

Boys Over Flowers: Season 1

Control Z: Season 1 N

Especial 20 años Fútbol de Primera: Season 1

Iris: Season 1

Mystic Pop-Up Bar: Season 1 N

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 N

Sleepless Society: Two Pillows & A Lost Soul: Season 1

South Park: Season 22

Sweet Magnolias: Season 1 N

The Queen and the Conqueror: Season 1 N

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Selling Sunset: 2 Seasons N

The Big Flower Fight: Season 1 N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

History 101: Season 1 N

1 Musical Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Ben Platt Live from Radio City Music Hall (2020) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (2020) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!