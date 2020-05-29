What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: May 30th, 2020

It’s a great start to the weekend with 45 new movies and TV series to be watched on Netflix Australia. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for May 30th, 2020.

Halloween (2018)

In the age of the reboots and sequels, it was only a matter of time before Halloween would return to our screens. Surprising many fans across the world, the long-awaited sequel was a smash hit at the box office.

Four decades since Laurie Strode survived her confrontation with serial killer Michael Myers, her life is still haunted by The Shape. When Myers escapes his captivity he returns to the town of Haddonfield to find and kill Laurie, going on a Halloween killing spree once more.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich: Limited Series N

Jeffrey Epstein, one of the richest men in the world, also became one of the most infamous for his crimes against women. Told from the perspective of the victims who have come forward, they discuss their experience working for the billionaire, and the horrid crimes that were inflicted upon them.

Goosebumps (2015)

It’s rather early, but continuing on the spooky theme of this week, the fun-filled Goosebumps adventure is a great film to watch with the family.

In the sleepy town of Madison, Delaware, a horde of ghastly ghouls, demons, and all manner of supernatural creatures are let loose from the books of Goosebumps author R.L. Stine. The author, along with his young daughter and her friends must work together to return the creatures back to their written prison.

18 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 30th, 2020

1 Mile to You (2017)

After the Wedding (2019)

Bottom of the World (2017)

Fan of Amoory (2018)

First Man (2018)

Free Al Taibeen (2018)

Goosebumps (2015)

Grandmother’s Farm (2014)

Grandmother’s Farm Part 2 (2015)

Halloween (2018)

I’m No Longer Here (2019) N

Intuition (2020) N

One Day We’ll Talk About Today (2020)

Si Doel the Movie 3 (2020)

The End (2019)

The Kitchen (2019)

The Last Animals (2017)

The Last Castle (2001)

17 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 30th, 2020

Alphablocks: 5 Seasons

Betaal: Season 1 N

Can’t Cope, Won’t Cope: Season 1

Clean Break: Season 1

Dominion Creek: 2 Seasons

Doroheddoro: Season 1 N

Dynasty: Season 3 N

Empresses in the Palace: Season 1

Jack Taylor: Season 1

Numberblocks: 5 Seasons

Octonauts: Season 3

Republic of Doyle: 6 Seasons

Snowpiercer: Season 1 N

Space Force: Season 1 N

The 100: Season 6

The Irish Mob: Season 1

The Letdown: Season 2

9 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 30th, 2020

American Gospel: Christ Alone (2018)

Bobby Sands: 66 Days (2016)

El límite infinito (2020)

jPod: Season 1

Naledi: A Baby Elephant’s Tale (2016)

Christine Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World: Season 1

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich: Limited Series N

Sinatra: All or Nothing at All: Season 1

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 N

