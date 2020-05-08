There are 41 new movies and TV shows to be enjoyed on the Netflix Australia this library. With the many additions we’ve had from previous works, you’ll still be spoilt for choice this weekend. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for May 8th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Mission Impossible: Fallout (2018)

The scale and size of each new Mission Impossible film grow dramatically, especially the death-defying stunts of lead actor Tom Cruise. If you’re looking for one hell of a thrill this weekend, make sure to tune in for Mission Impossible: Fallout.

When three plutonium cores are stolen, the group responsible known as the apostles plan to carry out terrorist attacks on the Vatican, Jerusalem, and Mecca. It’s up to Ethan and CIA assassin August Walker in a race against time to retrieve the plutonium and to stop the terrorists.

The Eddy: Limited Series N

Moonlight actor André Holland stars in Netflix’s latest limited series. The bi-lingual drama should be popular on Netflix on both sides of the pond.

In the heart of Paris, a French jazz club owner struggles to deal with the everyday chaos of running a live music venue in the busy french capital.

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 N

Imagine Kitchen Nightmares without Ramsay, swearing, and a little more style, then you have Restaurants on the Edge. Some truly stunning locations, and delicious-looking food, these restaurants need help to take their food and service to the next level.

What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: May 8th, 2020

24 New Movies on Netflix Australia This Week: May 8th, 2020

18 Presents (2020) N

Alf Mabrouk (2009)

Bennett’s War (2019)

Blue Jasmine (2013)

Boushkash (2008)

Death Can Wait (2020)

Fasel W Na’oud (2012)

Finding Your Feet (2017)

Har Kisse Ke Hisse: Kaamyaab (2020)

In Paradox (2019)

Lady Driver (2019)

Lembi 8 Giga (2010)

Luccas Neto em: Acampamento de Ferias 2 (2020)

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

One Day: Justice Delivered (2019)

Roped (2020)

She Made Me a Criminal (2006)

Si Doel the Movie (2018)

Si Doel the Movie 2 (2019)

Si, Mi Amor (2020)

The International Player (2009)

The Lovers (2017)

The Stand at Paxton County (2020)

You Know Who (2003)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Cairo Class: Season 1

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 1 N

Colony: 3 Seasons

Craig Ross Jr,’s Monogamy: Season 1

Dead to Me: Season 2 N

Horrible Histories: 2 Seasons

Scissor Seven: 2 Seasons N

The Eddy: Limited Series N

The Hollow: Season 2 N

Valeria: Season 1 N

Workin’ Moms: Season 4 N

2 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Becoming (2020) N

Maiden (2019)

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (2020) N

Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend (2013)

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week:

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 N

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!