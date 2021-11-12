What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: November 13th, 2021

It’s a surprisingly quiet week on Netflix Australia this week with only 17 new additions to the library. Despite the small number, there is still plenty to be enjoyed from this week’s new movies and TV shows. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for November 13th, 2021.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Arcane (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 9 (New episodes weekly)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 43 Minutes

Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Katie Leung, Kevin Alejandro, Jason Spisak, Ella Purnell

Arcane was the one to finally topple the dominance of Squid Game and immediately shot to the top of multiple regions across the world on Netflix. It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given the incredible animation behind the series, not to mention the story of Arcane is based on the characters of League of Legends, the MOBA played by millions of gamers around the world.

Two sisters are torn apart by war, as they fight on the rival sides for the cities of Piltover and Zaun.

Mom (8 Seasons)

Seasons: 8 | Episodes: 170

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Allison Janney, Anna Faris, Mimi Kennedy, Beth Hall, Jaime Pressly

Mom just recently came to an end in the Summer, and already Netflix UK subscribers have access to all eight seasons of the Warner Bros sitcom.

In order to pull her life together, single mother Christy gives up alcohol and tries to go sober. However, when her eccentric mother re-enters her life, her sobriety is put to the test.

Passing (2021) N

Director: Rebecca Hall

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 98 Minutes

Cast: Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga, Andre Holland, Bill Camp, Gbenga Akinnagbe

Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut starts with the adaption of Nella Larson’s 1929 novel and tackles the issues surrounding prejudice and racism in 1920s Chicago, decades before the Civil Rights Movement.

Mixed-race childhood friends reunite in middle-class adulthood and become increasingly involved with one another’s lives and insecurities. While Irene identifies as African-American and is married to a black doctor, Clare “passes” as white and has married a prejudiced, but a wealthy white man.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

9 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 13th, 2021

7 Prisoners (2021) N

Father Christmas Is Back (2021) N

Happiness Ever After (2021) N

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Mughizh (2021)

My Spy (2020)

Passing (2021) N

Red Notice (2021) N

The Rhythm Section (2020)

3 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 13th, 2021

Arcane (Season 1) N

Gentefied (Season 2) N

Mom (8 Seasons)

3 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 13th, 2021

The Last Forest (2021)

Animal (Season 1) N

Your Life Is a Joke (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 13th, 2021

Love Never Lies (Season 1) N

Swap Shop (Season 1) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!