What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: November 20th, 2020

It’s time for another look at the past week and look at everything that came to Netflix Australia between November 14th and November 20th, 2020. In total, Netflix Australia saw 39 new releases this week including some top tier movies. Here’s the full list of what’s new on Netflix Australia.

Before we dive into the full list, let’s quickly check in a few of the highlights added this week. We won’t be touching on the two big Netflix Originals for the week (The Crown season 4 & The Princess Switch 2) as there has been plenty of coverage for them.

The Gulf (Season 1)

Cast: Kate Elliott, Ido Drent, Timmie Cameron, Dahnu Graham, Bede Skinner, Jeffrey Thomas

This crime detective series aired in New Zealand to rave reviews last year and arrives on Netflix AU in full this week.

The Gulf follows a detective recovering from a personal injury while trying to solve a crime with severe gaps in her memory.

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

Director: Jacques Audiard

Cast: John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riz Ahmed, Rutger Hauer, Carol Kane

One of two Westerns we’re going to feature this week on Netflix Australia is The Sisters Brother. Complete with an insanely talented cast, this movie from 2 years ago has rave reviews including a coveted 87% on RottenTomatoes.

The movie covers “two bickering assassin brothers are hired to track down a California prospector whose mysterious formula could be worth a fortune.”

Bone Tomahawk (2015)

Director: S. Craig Zahler

Cast: Kurt Russell, Patrick Wilson, Matthew Fox, Lili Simmons, Richard Jenkins, Evan Jonigkeit

Again, another highly praised Western complete with a solid cast headlined by Netflix’s Santa Clause, Kurt Russell.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie:

“In the Old West, a sheriff and a small posse encounter unspeakable savagery while tracking the cave-dwelling cannibals who kidnapped several settlers.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix Australia (November 14th to November 20th)

30 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week

40 Sticks (2019)

A Very Country Christmas (2017)

Alien Xmas (2020) N

Black Friday (2004)

Bodyguard (2011)

Bone Tomahawk (2015)

Break Ke Baad (2010)

Brooklyn (2015)

Colossal (2016)

Concussion (2013)

Fred Claus (2007)

Hawaizaada (2015)

Hometown Holiday (2018)

If Anything Happens I Love You (2020) N

Killer Cove (Fear Bay) (2019)

London Fields (2018)

My Amnesia Girl (2010)

Pay It Forward (2000)

Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

Singham (2011)

TE3N (2016)

The Ant Bully (2006)

The App That Stole Christmas (2020)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (2020) N

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

Three Words to Forever (2018)

Troy (2004)

Well Done Abba (2009)

Wild Card (2015)

8 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week

Flavorful Origins (Season 3)

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Season 1) N

Mismatched (Season 1) N

The Boss Babv: Back in Business (Season 4) N

The Crown (Season 4) N

The Gulf (Season 1)

Voices of Fire (Season 1) N

We Are the Champions (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week

Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given (2020)

