What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: November 20th, 2021

It’s been a much busier week on Netflix Australia with 77 new exciting additions to the library. There’s a whole heap of Netflix Originals ready to be binged on, especially some excellent new TV shows. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for November 20th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Extinct (2021) N

Director: David Silverman, Raymond S. Persi

Genre: Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 84 Minutes

Cast: Adam Devine, Rachel Bloom, Ken Jeong, Zazie Beetz, Jim Jeffries

Netflix has done an incredible job acquiring some of the biggest animated films of the year outside of the likes of Disney and Dreamworks.

When two Flummels, Op and Ed, accidentally travel to the future in present-day Shanghai, they are horrified to discover that their species went extinct shortly after they disappeared.

Seven (1995)

Director: David Fincher

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery| Runtime: 127 Minutes

Cast: Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt, Kevin Spacey, Andrew Kevin Walker, Gwyneth Paltrow

One of the greatest thrillers of the 90s, Seven still lives on as one of the greatest crime-thrillers ever made.

When a serial killer appears, murdering his victims each in accordance with one of the seven deadly sins, it’s up to two detectives, one on the verge of retiring and the other a young newcomer to the city must figure out where the killer will strike next before its too late.

Hellbound (Season 1) N

Season: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 42-60 Minutes

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Park Jung Min, Kim Hyun Joo, Won Jin Ah, Yang Ik Jun

Thanks to the likes of Sweet Home and Kingdom, Korean horrors have been nothing short of excellent on Netflix. Thanks to the explosion of Squid Game, we suspect Hellbound will see an added boost to the viewing figures as many millions more take interest in the incredible South Korean titles on offer on Netflix.

Jung Jin Soo, the head and founder of the new religion Saejinrihwe, preaches that the death angels sent from hell are a revelation from god. His intense charisma attracts many strange and passionate followers. Bae Young Jae, a program director of a broadcasting station is determined to get to discover the truth about Saejinrihwe, meanwhile, Detective Jin Kyung Hoon investigates the mystery behind the angels of death.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

59 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 20th, 2021

Alter Ego (2017)

Anbe Sivam (2003)

Bad Neighbors 2 (2016)

Central Intellignce (2016)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

Death Race 3: Inferno (2013)

Dhamaka (2021) N

Down Under (2016)

Earwig and the Witch (2020)

Extinct (2021) N

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Game Changer (2021)

Hard Target (2016)

In a Valley of Violence (2016)

Jack Frost (1998)

Jarhead 3: The Siege (2016)

Jason Bourne (2016)

Just Short of Perfect (2021) N

Kannathil Muthamittal (2002)

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game (2017)

Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar (2021)

Love Me Instead (2021) N

Maha Samudram (2021)

Mechanic (2019)

Miss Bala (2019)

Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016)

Mystery Men (1999)

Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja (2019)

October 1 (2014)

Out of Sight (1998)

Phone Swap (2012)

Seven (1995)

Snowbound for Christmas (2019)

The Boss (2016)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Bridge (2017)

The Cell (2000)

The CEO (2016)

The Croods (2013)

THE DEATH AND LIFE OF JOHN F. DONOVAN (2019)

The Dressmaker (2015)

The Emoji Movie (2017)

THE FABLE (2019)

THE FABLE: The Killer Who Doesn’t Kill (2021)

The Fabulous Filipino Brothers (2021)

The Figurine (2009)

The Hunt (2020)

The Little Things (2021)

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (2021) N

The Purge: Election Year (2016)

The Wedding Guest (2018)

tick, tick… BOOM! (2021) N

Trolls (2016)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 19th, 2021

Christmas Flow (Season 1) N

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1) N

Dogs in Space (Season 1) N

Hellbound (Season 1) N

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Season 4)

Riverdale (Season 6)

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (1 Collection) N

Tear Along the Dotted Line (Season 1) N

Tiger King (Season 2) N

Till Death (Season 1)

Tobot Galaxy Detectives (Season 3)

2 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 19th, 2021

Carlos Ballarta: False Prophet (2021) N

Michael Che: Shame the Devil (2021) N

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 19th, 2021

Procession (2021) N

The Mind, Explained (Season 2) N

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 19th, 2021

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (2021) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 19th, 2021