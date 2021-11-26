What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: November 27th, 2021

With 33 new additions to the Netflix Australia library, there should be enough for you to binge over the weekend, and into next week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for November 27th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

Director: Michael Bay

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 165 Minutes

Cast: Mark Whalberg, Nicola Peltz, Jack Reynor, Stanley Tucci, Kelsey Grammer

The fourth installment of the Transformers franchise reaped over $1.1 billion at the box office.

When the Autobots find themselves being hunted by an elite black ops unit and a ruthless bounty hunter, they have no choice but to turn to a struggling inventor and his teen daughter for help.

Super Crooks (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1| Episodes: 13

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Jonah Scott, Kenjiro Tsuda, Maaya Sakamoto, Bill Butts, Kellen Goff

The adaptation of Super Crooks has been a long time in the making, but its an anime first for creator Mark Millar, which sees one of his beloved comics adapted into an anime for the first time.

Just one last heist is why the jails are filled to the rafters with supervillains, including the Heat. By racking up a serious gambling debt, the Heat has little to no choice but to pull off one final score or face the consequences in blood. However, Heat’s biggest fan Johnny Bolt has a plan, a plan that will make him and all of his buddies filthy rich. The only problem is, they must head to Spain to rob the world’s most notorious supervillain.

Jack Reacher (2012)

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Tom Cruise, Rosamund Pike, Richard Jenkins, Werner Herzog, David Oyelowo

Tom Cruise has starred in some iconic action roles over the years, and the age-defying actor took on one of his most entertaining roles yet in the movie adaptation of the beloved Jack Reacher novel One Shot.

When a former US Army Sniper is accused of killing five people, former Military Police officer Jack Reacher digs deeper into the case, in order to ensure the Sniper’s guilt, but he comes up with more than he ever bargained for.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

15 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 27th, 2021

A Castle For Christmas (2021) N

Angèle (2021) N

Annaatthe (2021)

Bruised (2021) N

Fine Wine (2021)

Jack Reacher (2012)

Most Eligible Bachelor (2021)

Only You (2021)

Outlaws (2021) N

Robin Robin (2021) N

Spoiled Brats (2021) N

Tel Aviv on Fire (2018)

Tenant of the House (2019)

Top Ending Wedding (2019)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

6 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 27th, 2021

F is For Family (Season 5) N

Light the Night (Part 1) N

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 2) N

Super Crooks (Season 1) N

True Story (Limited Series) N

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (2021) N

4 New Reality TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 27th, 2021

New World (Season 1) N

School of Chocolate (Season 1) N

Selling Sunset (Season 4) N

The Fastest (Season 1) N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 27th, 2021

Azzuri – Road to Wembley (2021)

Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier (Limited Series) N

Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings (Limited Series) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 27th, 2021

Jonas Brothers Family Roast (2021) N

