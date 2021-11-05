What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: November 6th, 2021

Like many countries around the world, a new month on Netflix means a busy few days as lots of exciting new movies and TV shows arrive. With over 60 new additions to be binged, make sure to set aside some time to binge this weekend. Here’s what’s new Netflix Australia this week for November 6th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Big Mouth (Season 5) N

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 51

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Maya Rudolph

Netflix’s flagship adult-animated comedy returns for even more debauchery and hormone-filled misadventures.

Nick and Andrew return with even more problems to face during puberty, this time they must feel the warmth of the lovebug and the wrath of the hateworm.

Daddy’s Home (2015)

Director: Sean Anders

Genre: Comedy, Family | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Linda Cardellini, Thomas Haden Church, Scarlett Estevez

In 2010, Will Ferrell and Mark Whalberg teamed up on the hilarious buddy cop movie The Other Guys, so it was only a matter of time before the pair reunited for another comedy outing.

Brad Whitaker a loving stepfather to Megan and Dylan is trying his hardest to get the pair to see him and call him dad, however, his plans turn upside down when their bad-boy father Dusty Mayron returns.

Knives Out (2019)

Director: Rian Johnson

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon

In the wake of directing the incredibly divisive movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson sunk his teeth into Knives Out, the franchise which now has its future confirmed with Netflix.

When the rich patriarch of an eccentric family dies, detective Benoit Blanc is called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

40 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 6th, 2021

A Little Princess (1995)

A Time to Kill (1996)

Addicted (2014)

Amina (2021)

Annabelle (2014)

Bombshell (2019)

Cold Pursuit (2019)

Daddy’s Home (2015)

Darling, Something’s Wrong with Your Head (2011)

Deck the Halls (2006)

Doctor (2021)

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue (2020)

Final Destination 5 (2011)

First Daughter (2004)

Gravity (2013)

Harriet (2019)

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Knives Out (2019)

Love Hard (2021) N

Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021) N

Miss Granny (2014)

Office Christmas Party (2016)

Oga Bolaji (2018)

Saawariya (2007)

Silenced (2011)

Sitting in Limbo (2020)

Sparkle (2012)

Taxi Driver (1976)

The Claus Family (2020) N

The Hangover: Part 3 (2013)

The Harder They Fall (2021) N

The Smurfs (2011)

Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

Transformers (2007)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

We Couldn’t Become Adults (2021) N

Wild Wild West (1999)

Yara (2021) N

Zero to Hero (2021) N

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 6th, 2021

Angry Birds (Season 2)

Big Mouth (Season 5) N

Gloria (Season 1) N

Inspector Koo (Season 1) N

L.A.’s Finest (Season 2)

Narcos: Mexico (Season 3) N

Reply 1988 (Season 1)

Ridley Jones (Season 2) N

SeaChange (3 Seasons)

The Club (Part 1) N

The Gentlemen’s League (Season 2)

The Legend of the Blue Sea (Season 1)

The Unlikely Murderer (Limited Series) N

6 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 6th, 2021

A Cop Movie (2021) N

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis (2012) N

Lords of Scam (2021) N

The Coming Back Out Ball (2018)

Catching Killers (Season 1) N

Where is Marta? (Limited Series) N

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!