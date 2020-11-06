What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: November 7th, 2020

Like the rest of the world, the start of the month marks the arrival of loads of new additions on Netflix. There’s a total of 63 new movies and TV series to watch on Netflix Australia this week for November 7th, 2020.

First of all, here are the top highlights on Netflix Australia this week:

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Genre: Drama, War | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Matthew Modine, R. Lee Ermey, Vincent D’Onofrio, R. Lee Ermey

A tale of two halves perfectly describes Stanley Kubricks wonderfully crafted Vietnam war-drama. One of the best war films you’ll see, Full Metal Jacket should be on your watch list this weekend.

A group of new marine recruits face trials and tribulations in boot camp as they prepare for the horrors that await them on the frontline of the Vietnam war.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2018)

Director: Tatsuya Nagamine

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: Masako Nozawa, Aya Hisakawa, Ryô Horikawa, Toshio Furukawa, Takeshi Kusao

Despite his popularity, Broly was omitted from the canon of the Dragon Ball story for decades. Finally deciding it was time to re-write the story of the Legendary Saiyan warrior, the result brought the highest-grossing Dragon Ball movie of all time.

Soon after the conclusion of the Tournament of Power, a new threat arises to threaten peace on earth. Having survived the destruction of Planet Vegeta, Broly alongside his father Paragus had been in exile for decades. When the Saiyan father and son pair is found by an old enemy, Paragus uses this opportunity as his chance to take revenge on his former king by killing his son Vegeta. Upon their arrival on Earth, both Goku and Vegeta are relishing the prospect of fighting a new opponent. But when Broly begins to display his legendary power Goku and Vegeta must work together to defeat the Legendary Saiyan Broly.

Operation Christmas Drop (2020) N

Director: Martin Wood

Genre: Comedy, Family, Romance | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig, Trezzo Mahoro, Bethany Brown, Rohan Campbell

Kat Graham must love Christmas because Operation Christmas Drop marks the third Original Christmas film she has starred in. As for Alexander Ludwig, who’s popularity is still hot from his role as Bjorn Ironside on Vikings stars in his very first Original for Netflix.

At the behest of her boss, congressional aide Erica Miller is forced to miss Christmas with her family. Assigned to a beachside air force base to find reasons to close the facility, Erica comes to blows with Captain Andrew Jantz, who disagrees with her assignment.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: November 7th, 2020

Holidate and The Queen’s Gambit are continuing to dominate the top lists on Netflix all around the world this week.

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: November 6th, 2020 1️⃣The Queen's Gambit

2️⃣Barbarian

3️⃣Emily in Paris

4️⃣The Big Bang Theory

5️⃣New Girl

6️⃣Blood of Zeus

7️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

8️⃣The Haunting of Bly Manor

9️⃣Cocomelon

🔟Friends — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 6, 2020

46 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 7th, 2020

A Christmas Catch (2018)

A New York Christmas Wedding (2020)

A Perfect Christmas List (2014)

A Very English Scandal (2018)

All About the Benjamins (2002)

Alone/Together (2019)

Alpha and Omega (2010)

Christmas Break-In (2019)

Christmas Made to Order (2018)

Christmas Surival (2018)

Christmas with a Prince (2018)

Christmas Wonderland (2018)

Citation (2020) N

Daffy Duck’s Quackbusters (1988)

Dirty Grandpa (2016)

Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2018)

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer (2018)

Flags of Our Fathers (2006)

Flipped (2010)

Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Fury (2014)

Gallows (2015)

Ghosts of War (2020)

Joyful Noise (2012)

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020)

Midnight at the Magnolia (2020)

Miss India (2020)

Mother (2020) N

My Christmas Inn (2018)

One More Try (2012)

Operation Christmas Drop (2020) N

She’s the Man (2006)

Stealth (2005)

The Boss: Anatomy of a Crime (2014)

The Garden of Words (2013)

The Good Detective (1 Season)

The Late Bloomer (2016)

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run (2020) N

The Wretched (2019)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Transformer: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Unaccompanied Minors (2006)

Wheels of Fortune (2020)

White Boy (2017)

Your Name (2016)

12 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 7th, 2020

Can You Hear Me? (Season 2) N

Dawson’s Creek (6 Seasons)

Fairy Tail (1 Season)

Love & Anarchy (Season 1) N

Oh My Baby (Season 1)

Paranormal (Season 1) N

Stoked (Season 2)

Swedish Dicks (2 Seasons)

Teachers (4 Seasons)

The Garfield Show (3 Seasons)

Voice (Season 2)

Wrong Kind of Black (1 Season)

3 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 7th, 2020

I’m No Longer Here (2020) N

The Beginning of Life (2016)

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 7th, 2020

Country Ever After (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: November 7th, 2020

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (2020) N

