What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: October 23rd, 2021

The Invisible Man (2020)

Director: Leigh Whannell

Genre: Drama, History, Mystery | Runtime: 124 Minutes

Cast: Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Harriet Dyer, Aldis Hodge, Storm Reid

One of the classic horror movie villains was brought back to life in Universal’s retelling of the story of The Invisible Man. A great and tense horror, The Invisible Man was easily one of the best horrors to land in 2020.

After Cecilia escapes from her abusive partner, his apparent suicide leaves her with his vast fortune. Convinced his death is a hoax, Cecilia tries desperately to convince those close to her that she is being stalked by someone who cannot be seen.

Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019)

Director: Kevin Smith

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 105 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes, Harley Quinn Smith, Melissa Benoist, Ben Affleck

In an era of prequels, sequels, and reboots, it’s only fitting that Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes returned to reprise their beloved characters of Jay and Silent Bob.

After inadvertently signing away their names and rights to the new Bluntman and Chronic movie, Jay and Silent Bob head to Hollywood in order to stop the movie from being rebooted.

Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: New Episodes Thursdays

Genre: Animation, Comedy | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Aoi Koga, Gakuto Kajiwara, Rie Murakawa, Rumi Ookubo, Junya Enoki

The second of Netflix’s new weekly anime series, we expect to Komi Can’t Communicate to be one of the most discussed anime of the year thanks to its incredible and crisp animation, not to mention its funny and charming story.

Shouko Komi begins her first day at a prestigious private high school where she instantly rises to the very top thanks to her beautiful looks, black hair, and tall stature. However, she’s terrible at communicating and scares away other students. When fellow student Hitohito Tadano realizes that Shouki is poor at communicating, and likely has never had a single friend, he makes it his number one goal to help Shouki make one hundred friends so that she can overcome her communication disorder.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

11 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 23rd, 2021

Cosmic Sin (2021)

In for a Murder (2021) N

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

Little Big Mouth (2021) N

Meeting Point (2021)

Night Teeth (2021) N

Official Secrets (2019)

Sa Balik Baju (2021)

Stuck Together (2021) N

The Invisible Man (2020)

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 23rd, 2021

Adventure Beast (Season 1) N

Cowboy Bebop (Season 1)

Dynasty (Season 4) N

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 3) N

Inside Job (Part 1) N

Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 1) N

Life’s a Glitch with Julien Bam (Season 1) N

Locke & Key (Season 2) N

Maya and the Three (Limited Series) N

Misfit: The Series (Season 1) N

Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries (3 Seasons)

More than Blue: The Series (Season 1) N

The Secret River (Season 1)

Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 6) N

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 23rd, 2021

Flip a Coin – ONE OK ROCK Documentary (2021) N

Found (2021) N

The Spokeswoman (2020

The Raincoat Killer: Chasing a Predator in Korea (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 23rd, 2021

Insiders (Season 1) N

Sex, Love & goop (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 23rd, 2021

Theo Von: Regular People (2021) N

