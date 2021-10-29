What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: October 30th, 2021

There are 30 new movies and TV shows to be enjoyed from the Netflix Australia library this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for October 30th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s highlights:

Colin in Black & White (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Jaden Michael, Colin Kaepernick, Gabriel Womack, Mace Coronel, Amarr

Famed for his exploits on the field and political activism, Colin Kaepernick gets to tell his story, and how his experiences lead him to become the man and activist he is today.

The series explores the early years of Colin Kaepernick, as he navigates his way through issues with race, class, and the actions that lead him to become a future NFL Quarterback for San Francisco 49ers and political activist.

Midway (2019)

Director: Roland Emmerich

Genre: Action, Drama, History | Runtime: 138 Minutes

Cast: Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Luke Evans, Mandy Moore

A passion project for director Roland Emmerich, to date the feature is one of the most expensive independent movies ever made with a budget of over $100 million (US Dollars).

After the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbour, the United States of America joined the war against the axis powers. In the wake of the bombing, the Japanese made a daring move to completely turn the tide of war in their favor by attacking the island of Midway.

Sex: Unzipped (2021) N

Director: Gabe Turner, Benjamin Turner

Genre: Documentary, Comedy | Runtime: 59 Minutes

Cast: Saweetie, Michelle Buteau, Nikki Glaser, London Hughes, Katherine Ryan

Rap superstar Saweetie hosts a celebration of sexual health and positivity, with help from expert educators, candid stand-ups, and uninhibited puppets.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

10 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 30th, 2021

A Moody Christmas (2012)

Army of Thieves (2021) N

Hypnotic (2021) N

In Vitro (2019)

Laabam (2021)

Like a Boss (2020)

Lokillo (2020)

Midway (2019)

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight 2 (2021) N

U Turn (2016)

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 30th, 2021

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 1) N

Call My Agent Bollywood (Season 1) N

Colin in Black & White (Limited Series) N

The Cry (Season 1

Frayed (Season 1))

Luis Miguel – The Series (Season 3) N

The Moodys (Season 1)

Mythomaniac (Season 2) N

Preso No. 1 (Season 1)

Sintonia (Season 2) N

Takki (Season 3) N

The Time It Takes (Season 1) N

3 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 30th, 2021

Samouni Road (2018)

Sex: Unzipped (2021) N

The Motive (Limited Series) N

4 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 30th, 2021

Haroun (2021) N

Sinbad: Afros and Bellbottoms: Live from Nyc (2006)

Sinbad: Nothin’ but the Funk: Live from Aruba (1998)

Sinbad: Son of a Preacher Man (1996)

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: October 30th, 2021