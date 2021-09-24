What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week: September 25th, 2021

It’s a much quieter week on Netflix Australia, but that doesn’t mean we’re devoid of quality. There’s still lots to be enjoyed from all of the additions to the library this week, especially with a new horror drama from Mike Flanagan, and a new comedy starring Melissa McCarthy. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week for September 25th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Starling (2021) N

Director: Theodore Melfi

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 102 Minutes

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Chris O’Dowd, Kevin Kline, Timothy Olyphant, Daveed Diggs

A much more sober comedy than what we’re used to from Melissa McCarthy, there’s a chance that The Starling could be one of her best movies to date.

Lilly and Jack Maynard are going through a hard time after suffering a huge loss, leading Jack to leave to deal with things himself, leaving Lilly behind to deal with her own guilt. Lilly’s troubles get even worse when a starling that has nested in her back garden, begins to harass and attack her. Becoming comically obsessed with getting rid of the starling, it takes Larry, a quirky psychologist turned veterinarian to help her explore, acknowledge and confront her own problems.

Escape Room (2019)

Director: Adam Robitel

Genre: Action, Adventure, Horror| Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Jay Ellis, Tyler Labine, Deborah Ann Woll

You can make a horror movie out of any concept in Hollywood in today’s world, so naturally, the fun and laughter of a great escape room have been given the Saw treatment.

Six strangers enter a competition to participate in an escape room in order to win ten thousand dollars. But the six find themselves in a deadly labyrinth of mystery rooms with little to no hope of survival.

Jaguar (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Drama, History | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Blanca Suárez, Iván Marcos, Óscar Casas, Adrián Lastra, Francesc Garrido

Netflix has had some truly excellent Spanish dramas over the years, and hopefully, Jaguar will be just as well-received as the likes of Money Heist.

Isabel Garrido, one of the hundreds of survivors of the Mauthausen Camp, resides in Spain where she is hunting for Skorzeny, one of Europe’s most dangerous men and former Nazi SS-Officer.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 25th, 2021

A Dog’s Way Home (2019)

Avvai Shanmughi (1996)

Escape Room (2019)

Europe’s Most Dangerous Man: Otto Skorzeny in Spain (2020)

Intrusion (2021) N

Jackie (2012)

Je Suis Karl (2021) N

Jeans (1998)

Minsara Kanavu (1997)

Rambo (2008)

Sankofa (1993)

The Starling (2021) N

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 25th, 2021

Bangkok Breaking (Season 1) N

Blood & Water (Season 2) N

Confessions of an Invisible Girl (2021) N

Crime Stories: India Detectives (Season 1) N

Dear White People (Volume 4) N

Ganglands (Season 1) N

Jaguar (Season 1) N

Kota Factory (Season 2) N

Midnight Mass (Limited Series) N

My Little Pony: A New Generation (2021) N

The Hunting (Season 1)

Toot-Toot Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel (2021) N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 25th, 2021

Hating Peter Tatchell (2020)

Monster Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Mulligan (Limited Series) N

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and the Mafia (Season 1) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: September 25th, 2021