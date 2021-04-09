What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: April 10th, 2021

It’s a significantly quieter week for Netflix Australia with the addition of 32 new movies and TV series. Thankfully, the week has seen the return of one of the most popular movie franchises to the Australian library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for April 10th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Furious 7 (2015)

Director: James Wan

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller | Runtime: 133 Minutes

Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez

The first seven movies of the gas-fueled franchise The Fast and Furious have returned to Netflix Australia. While we’re cheating as the return of the franchise doesn’t make it new, but the popularity of the movies cannot be ignored, and many subscribers will be happy to see movies return.

This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Documentary, Crime, History | Runtime: 53 Minutes

One of the world’s most notorious art heists was carried out by two men in March 1990 when 13 works of art were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (2021) N

Genre: Documentary, Music | Runtime: 55 Minutes

Starring: Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes, Mark Ronson

Nominated as the MusiCares Person of the Year in 2019, to celebrate the career of legendary country artist Dolly Parton a whole host of artists performed her in honor.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: April 9th, 2021

Venom soars to the top of the movies list, while The Irregulars finally unseats Ginny & Georgia in the TV list.

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: April 9th, 2021 1️⃣The Irregulars

2️⃣Who Killed Sara?

3️⃣Ginny & Georgia

4️⃣The Serpent

5️⃣New Amsterdam

6️⃣F1 Drive to Survive

7️⃣Riverdale

8️⃣Snowpiercer

9️⃣The Blacklist

🔟Cocomelon — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 9, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

21 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 10th, 2021

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

Coded Bias (20200

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Fast Five (2011)

Furious 7 (2015)

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? (2021) N

Ibrahim a Fate to Define (2019)

Mandela (2021)

Night in Paradise (2021) N

Ojukokoro: Greed (2016)

Palm Beach (2019)

Roohi (2021)

Story of Kale: When Someone’s in Love (2020)

Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

The Fisherman’s Diary (2020)

The Treasure 2 (2019)

Thunder Force (2021) N

Two Distant Strangers (2021) N

5 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 10th, 2021

Family Reunion (Part 3) N

Heaven Official’s Blessing (Season 1)

Snabba Cash (Season 1) N

The Way of the House Husband (Season 1) N

Upin&Ipin (Season 7)

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix This Week: April 10th, 2021

Apollo 11 (2019)

This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 10th, 2021

The Big Day (Collection 2) N

The Wedding Coach (Season 1) N

1 New Music Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 10th, 2021

Dolly Parton: A Musicares Tribute (2021) N

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 10th, 2021

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You (2021) N

What do you plan to watch on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!