What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: April 17th, 2021

Love and Monsters (2021) N

Director: Michael Matthews

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 109 Minutes

Cast: Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker, Dan Ewing, Ariana Greenblatt

A monster movie with bags of charm, Love and Monsters is one of the surprise packages of 2020, but sadly it never received the full opportunity to have a run in theatres due to the global pandemic. Having released on Netflix worldwide this past week, Love and Monsters finally has the chance to shine.

7 years after the start of the monsterpocalypse Joel Dawson is finally able to get in contact with his girlfriend, who lives on the coast 85 miles away. Deciding to leave the sanctuary of his home, Joel takes the perilous journey to reunite with her, the only problem is Joel is a coward and must face miles of monster-infested land.

Downton Abbey (2019)

Director: Michael Engler

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 122 Minutes

Cast: Stephen Campbell Moore, Michael Fox, Lesley Nicol, Sophie McShera, Robert James-Collier

One of the most popular British dramas of the 21st Century, it didn’t take long after the series ended for the drama to receive its own feature-length film.

It’s hands-on-deck for the Crawley Family estate when they are informed that the Royal Family are on their way to visit.

American Pie (1999)

Director: Paul Weitz, Chris Weitz

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Sean William Scott

It’s been 22 years since the release of American Pie, and it’s arguable still just as fun as watching it the first time round.

Four high-school seniors make a pact to lose their virginities at the senior prom, with hilarious and embarrassing moments along the way.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: April 16th, 2021

The comedic duo of Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy tickled the funny bone of Australian subscribers this week, pushing Thunder Force to the top of the movies list.

British limited series The Serpent has been a big hit on Netflix around the world, keeping Ginny & Georgia from returning to the top of the Australian TV list.

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: April 16th, 2021 1️⃣The Serpent

2️⃣Ginny & Georgia

3️⃣New Amsterdam

4️⃣This is a Robbery

5️⃣Who Killed Sara?

6️⃣The Irregulars

7️⃣Cocomelon

8️⃣Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

9️⃣Vincenzo

🔟Family Reunion — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 16, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

27 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 17th, 2021

A Dog’s Journey (2019)

Ajeeb Daastaans (2021) N

Alpha (2017)

American Pie (1999)

Arlo the Alligator (2021) N

Dark City Beneath the Beat (2020)

Doctor Bello (2013)

Downton Abbey (2019)

Four Sisters Before the Wedding (2020)

Gantz:O (2016)

Ghostbusters (2016)

Into the Beat (2020) N

Love and Monsters (2021) N

Motu Patlu in Hong Kong: Kung Fu Kings 3 (2017)

Motu Patlu in the City of Gold (2018)

Motu Patlu Kung Fu Kings 4 The Challenge of Kung Fu Brothers (2018)

Motu Patlu the Superheroes – Super-Villains from Mars (2019)

Motu Patlu: Kung Fu Kings (2014)

Only Mine (2018)

Ride or Die (2021) N

Shiva VS Autobots (2018)

Shiva: The Secret World Of Vedas City (2017)

Shive: Journey to Plunotaria (2019)

The Soul (2021) N

Tuesdays & Fridays (2021)

Uppena (2020)

Wave of Cinema: One Day We’ll Talk About Today (2020)

7 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 17th, 2021

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me – The Afterparty (2021) N

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1) N

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 4) N

Law School (Season 1) N

Mighty Express (Season 3) N

Ricky Zoom (Season 1)

The Platform (Season 2)

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 17th, 2021

Don’t be the First One (Season 1)

The Circle USA (Season 2) N

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 17th, 2021

Why Did You Kill Me? (2021) N

My Love: Six Stories of True Love (Limited Series) N

1 New Variety Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 17th, 2021

Love Naggers (Season 1)

