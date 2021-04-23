What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: April 24th, 2021

It’s been another busy week this April for Netflix Australia with the addition of 50 new movies and TV series. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week & the top 10s for April 24th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Abominable (2019)

Director: Jill Culton, Todd Wilderman

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Joseph Izzo

Criminally underrated, Abominable was visually one of the best-animated films released in 2019. A real heartwarmer, Abominable is one you should definitely enjoy with the family this weekend.

Teenagers Yi, Peng, and Jin embark on a perilous journey to the Himalayas and help a young Yeti return to his family.

Minions (2015)

Director: Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 91 Minutes

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Jon Hamm, Michael Keaton, Allison Janney, Steve Coogan

After the success of Despicable Me, and the immense popularity of the minions it was only a matter of time before the little critters got their own movie.

Before there was Gru, the minions spent millions of years looking for the world’s evilest genius to serve. From the T-Rex to Pharoah, to Napoleon, and Dracula, the minion’s antics left them without a big boss. But when Stuart, Kevin, and Bob are recruited by Scarlet Overkill, they begin a plot to take over the world

Zero (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 27 Minutes

Cast: Giuseppe Dave Seke, Haroun Fall, Beatrice Grannò, Dylan Magon, Daniela Scattolin

Netflix has plenty of superpowered beings under its Originals banner, but now it’s time for the Italians to take center stage in the genre.

Italian teenager Zero has the power to turn invisible, but when a powerful criminal tries to take over the neighborhood, Zero is dragged into the conflict.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: April 23rd, 2021

Love and Monsters is proving to be one of the most popular movies on Netflix across the world right now, Australia included. Meanwhile, The Serpent retains its place at the top of the most popular movies list.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: April 23rd, 2021 1️⃣The Serpent

2️⃣Ginny & Georgia

3️⃣New Amsterdam

4️⃣The Circle

5️⃣Cocomelon

6️⃣Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!

7️⃣The Blacklist

8️⃣Miraculous Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir

9️⃣Stateless

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

41 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 24th, 2021

Abominable (2019)

Among Family (2017)

China Love (2018)

Dedemin Fisi (2016)

Delhi Belly (2011)

Deliha (2014)

Düğün Dernek (2013)

Dügün Dernek 2: Sünnet (2015)

Escape and Evasion (2019)

Free to Play (2014)

G.O.R.A. (2004)

Good Boys (2019)

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween (2018)

Hayat Öpücügü (2015)

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll (2021)

HOMUNCULUS (2021) N

Husband Factor (2015)

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Kara Bela (2015)

Keymon and Nani in Space Adventure (2013)

Kocan Kadar Konus 2: Dirilis (2016)

Lagaan (2001)

Legal Hash (2019)

Like Stars on Earth (2007)

Madness in the Desert (2004)

Minions (2015)

Motu Patlu Dino Invasion (2018)

Motu Patlu in Octupus World (2017)

Mumbai Diaries (2010)

My Travel Buddy (2017)

Niyazi Gül Dörtnala (2015)

Oloibiri (2015)

One Like It (2020)

Peepli Live (2010)

Rudra: Secret of the Black Moon (2020)

Rudra: The Rise of King Pharoah (2019)

Stowaway (2021) N

Tell Me When (2021) N

This Lady Called Life (2020)

Vizontele (2001)

Wild Dog (2020)

6 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 24th, 2021

Gallipoli (Season 1)

Izzy’s Koala World (Season 2) N

Let’s Fight Ghost (Season 1)

Luis Miguel – The Series (Season 2) N

Shadow and Bone (Season 1) N

Zero (Season 1) N

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 24th, 2021

Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist (2021) N

Perfume Imaginary Museum “Time Warp” (2020)

Searching For Sheela (2021) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!