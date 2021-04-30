What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: April 30th, 2021

It’s a quieter end to April with the addition of 23 new movies and TV shows on Netflix Australia this week. Subscribers can look forward to a busy May, as we see plenty of exciting new arrivals that subscribers are sure to enjoy. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week & the top 10s for May 1st, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021) N

Director: Michael Rianda, Jeff Rowe

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 113 Minutes

Cast: Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Michael Rianda, Eric André

Unable to release the film theatrically, Sony instead allowed Netflix to pick up the digital streaming rights. With 24 million views on the trailer already, we’re expecting to see The Mitchells vs. The Machines to be one of the most-watched Netflix Originals of 2021.

Katie’s plans of meeting new friends at college are thrown out the window when her nature-loving dad, Rick, plans a family road trip. Rick’s plans for some family bonding are also interrupted when tech from all across the world, from cell phones to home appliances attempt a world takeover. With the help of two friendly robots, the Mitchells must overcome their family issues if they are to save the world.

Child’s Play (2019)

Director: Lars Klevberg

Genre: Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 90 Minutes

Cast: Tim Matheson, Ben Daon, Zahra Anderson, Serge Jaswal, Ariana Nica

One of the most iconic movie villains of all time, it should come as no surprise that the killer doll Chucky would get his remake, and a redesign to match the reboot. Mark Hamill replaced Brad Douriff as the murderous doll, adding his own sinister twist to the character.

For her son’s 14th Birthday Karen Barclay gets her hands on a state-of-the-art “Buddi” doll. It’s not long before Andy and the doll grow attached to each other but over time the doll begins to show violent tendencies. When the smart doll’s violent nature begins to shine through Andy is left with no choice but to team with the children of the neighborhood to take down the toy from hell before it kills them all.

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Johnny Yong Bosch, Marc Diraison, Steve Kramer, Patrick Seitz, Doug Stone

Australian subscribers won’t have to wait long before the second season of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure arrives on Netflix, so if you binge the first season this weekend we think you can be forgiven.

The Joestar family over the course of many generations have been using their powers for good confronting evil supernatural villains that appear in different time periods. Each unique story follows different members of the Joestar family and their adventures.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week: April 30th, 2021

Minions storms its way to the top of the most popular movies list, overtaking Love and Monsters. The Serpent lasts another week at the top, outdoing Shadow and Bone.

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: April 30th, 2021 1️⃣The Serpent

2️⃣Shadow and Bone

3️⃣The Circle

4️⃣New Amsterdam

5️⃣Ginny & Georgia

6️⃣The Blacklist

7️⃣Cocomelon

8️⃣Vincenzo

9️⃣The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

🔟Superstore — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 30, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

10 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 1st, 2021

Boundaries (2018)

Child’s Play (2019)

Get the Grift (2021) N

One (2020)

Ram Prased Ki Tehrvi (2019)

Seven (2019)

Slay (2021)

The Disciple (2021) N

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021) N

Things Heard & Seen (2021) N

10 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 1st, 2021

Falsa identidad (Season 2)

Fatma (Season 1) N

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (Season 1)

Lady of Steel (5 Seasons)

Sexify (Season 1) N

The Innocent (Limited Series) N

The Mosque Next Door (Season 1)

The Unremarkable Juanquini (Season 2) N

Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 4) N

Yasuke (Season 1) N

2 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 1st, 2021

Diego Maradona (2019)

Headspace Guide to Sleep (Season 1) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 1st, 2021

Pet Stars (Season 1) N

1 New Variety Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: May 1st, 2021

Shadow and Bone – The Afterparty (2021) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!