What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: April 3rd, 2021

It’s been an extremely busy start to the new month on Netflix Australia with a ginormous 110 new additions to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week & the top 10s for April 3rd, 2021

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Theory of Everything (2014)

Director: James Marsh

Genre: Biography, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 123 Minutes

Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Tom Prior, Sophie Perry, Finlay Wright-Stephens

As one of the most fascinating figures of human history, taking on the role of physicist Stephen Hawking was a mammoth task for any actor. Thanks to the incredible acting chops of Eddie Redmayne, the dramatization of Hawking’s life was a real tear-jerker and easily one of the best movies of 2014, with Redmayne earning himself a well-deserved Academy Award for Best Actor.

At the age of 21, Cambridge University student Stephen Hawking is diagnosed with a motor neuron disease. Despite his illness and with his wife Jane at his side, Hawking still pursues his passion for science. His groundbreaking ideas change the field of physics forever and in the process cementing his place as one of the greatest scientists to have ever lived.

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Director: Edgar Wright

Genre: Action, Comedy, Mystery | Runtime: 121 Minutes

Cast: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Jim Broadbent, Olivia Colman, Rafe Spall

One of the greatest British comedies ever made, the blend of action, comedy, and violence is certain to have you laughing all over the place.

Forcibly reassigned to the sleepy town of Sandhurst in the British countryside, skilled police officer Sergeant Nicholas Angel unearths a dark and violent secret.

The Green Mile (1999)

Director: Frank Darabont

Genre: Crime, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 189 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan, David Morse, Bonnie Hunt, James Cromwell

Out of the films adapted from bibliophile Stephen King, only Shawshank Redemption is superior to The Green Mile. Michael Clarke Duncan was phenomenal playing the role of the gentle giant John Coffey. Despite not winning awards his performance is still critically acclaimed.

When a prison guard discovers that a death row inmate possesses mysterious powers, he tries desperately to prevent the condemned man’s execution.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: April 3rd, 2021

Just like the rest of the world, Seaspiracy has taken us all by storm. As for the TV series, Ginny & Georgia continues its outrageous run as the most popular show on Netflix in Australia.

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ: April 2nd, 2021 1️⃣Ginny & Georgia

2️⃣The Irregulars

3️⃣Who Killed Sara?

4️⃣F1: Drive to Survive

5️⃣New Amsterdam

6️⃣Riverdale

7️⃣The One

8️⃣Snowpiercer

9️⃣Nailed It!

🔟Country Comfort — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) April 2, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

95 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 3rd, 2021

10 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: April 2nd, 2021

What have you been watching on Netflix Australia recently? Let us know in the comments below!