What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: August 14th, 2021

Expect a much busier week on Netflix Australia next week as this week is much quieter with 30 new additions to the Australian library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for August 13th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Kissing Booth 3 (2021) N

Director: Vince Marcello

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 112 Minutes

Cast: Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Nordi, Molly Ringwald, Taylor Zakhar Perez

2021 has already seen the end of Netflix’s super popular teen-romance trilogy To All the Boys, and the release of The Kissing Booth 3 will mark the end of The Kissing Booth film trilogy on Netflix.

It’s the summer before college and Elle Evans has to make the toughest decision of her life when she is accepted into two highly prestigious colleges. Harvard would reunite Elle with her boyfriend Noah Flynn, but Berkeley would allow her to attend college with her best friend, and Noah’s brother Lee. Her choice will leave her thousands of miles away from her boyfriend, or her best friend.

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (2021) N

Director: Steve Yamamoto

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 58 Minutes

Cast: Dante Basco, Erica Lindbeck, Brando Eaton, Karen Strassman, Stephen Kramer Glickman

We had a feeling for some time that Netlfix would receive another Netlfix Original from Capcom, having found relative success from DOTA: Dragon’s Blood and Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness.

Nature is finely balanced between the actions of humans and the monsters that roam the world. So, when a migrating threatens the village of young monster hunter Aiden, he teams up with an elite team of veteran hunters to help save his home.

Brand New Cherry Flavor (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery | Runtime: 40-51 Minutes

Cast: Rosa Salazar, Mark Acheson, Daniel Doheny, Catherine Keener, Eric Lange

Rosa Salazar, star of Alita: Battle Angel stars in what could be Netflix’s sleeper hit of the Summer.

Lisa Nova, an aspiring film director in the sun-drenched but seamy world of 1990 Los Angeles, embarks on a mind-altering journey of supernatural revenge that gets nightmarishly out of control.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week: August 13th, 2021

Aftermath is the most popular movie on Netflix Australia this week, and Outer Banks, like the rest of the world, soars to the top of the TV top ten list.

Most Popular TV Shows on @NetflixANZ This Week: August 13th, 2021 1️⃣Outer Banks

2️⃣Rick and Morty

3️⃣Animal Kingdom

4️⃣Top Secret UFO Projects

5️⃣Cocaine Cowboys

6️⃣Hit & Run

7️⃣Car Masters Rust to Riches

8️⃣Virgin River

9️⃣CoComelon

🔟Cooking With Paris

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

10 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 14th, 2021

Asphalt Goddess (2020)

Beckett (2021) N

Brother Jekwu (2016)

Don’t Let Go (2019)

Hustlers (2019)

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love (2019)

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild (2021) N

Slay (2021)

Takizaea Kabuki ZERO 2020 The Movie (2020)

The Kissing Booth 3 (2021) N

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 14th, 2021

AlRawabi School for Girls (Limited Series) N

Brand New Cherry Flavor (Limited Series) N

Fast & Furious Spy Racers (Season 5) N

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 2) N

Gone for Good (Limited Series) N

I Need Romance (Season 1)

Into the Ring (Season 1)

Riverdale (Season 5) N

Shaman King (Season 1) N

The Crowned Clown (Season 1)

The Kingdom (Season 1) N

To All the Guys Who Loved Me (Season 1)

Valeria (Season 2) N

Zombie Detective (Season 1)

2 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 14th, 2021

Misha and the Wolves (2021) N

Untold: Malice at the Palace (2021) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix to Netflix Australia This Week: August 14th, 2021

Bake Squad (Season 1) N

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix to Netflix Australia This Week: August 14th, 2021

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same (2021) N

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang (2021) N

