What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: August 15th, 2020

It’s been a slightly busier week on Netflix Australia with 43 new additions to the library, There are some fantastic new Originals ready to be binged, not to mention some excellent new movies and tv series all around. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week, and the top 10s for August 15th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World (2019)

Director: Dean DeBlois

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: 104 Minutes

Cast: Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, F. Murray Abraham, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler

The epic end to DreamWorks beloved franchise, How to Train Your Dragon, has finally arrived on Netflix Australia.

It’s been a year since the events of the second film and Hiccup has fulfilled his dream of creating a utopia between humans and dragons. When a new threat appears and threatens to destroy everything Hiccup and Toothless have built, dragon and rider must travel to the ends of the earth to find a mythical land to protect those they love.

Beyond the Boundary: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Australia 2020

Director: Anna Stone

Genre: Documentary, Sport | Runtime: 59 Minutes

If you’re missing out on your cricket fix, then make sure to tune in to all of the highlights from this year’s amazing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Australia 2020.

Insidious: The Last Key (2018)

Director: Adam Robitel

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson, Kirk Acevedo, Caitlin Gerard

The fourth installment of The Insidious franchise and the second in chronological order of the series overall had casual moviegoers fleeing behind their seats. With the release of the fourth film, the franchise finally made it to over $500 million at the box office for a combined budget of just $26.5 million.

Dr. Elise Rainer, a Parapsychologist, is drawn back to her chilling childhood home, where her terror began.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: August 15th, 2020

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Doctor Sleep claims the movie top spot this week, and The Umbrella Academy maintains its phenomenal success with another week at the top.

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: Aug 15th, 2020 1️⃣The Umbrella Academy

2️⃣World's Most Wanted

3️⃣Good Girls

4️⃣Selling Sunset

5️⃣Seven Deadly Sins

6️⃣Hannibal

7️⃣Cursed

8️⃣Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

9️⃣It's Okay to Not Be Okay

🔟Inside the World's Toughest Prison — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 14, 2020

Here Are All the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

10 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 15th, 2020

An Easy Girl (2019) N

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) N

Honey 2 (2011)

How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World (2019)

Insidious: The Last Key (2018)

Nigerian Prince (2018)

Nobody’s Fool (2018)

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun (2020) N

Project Power (2020) N

The Invention of Lying (2009)

19 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 15th, 2020

3% (Season 4) N

Beautiful Gong Shim (Season 1)

Dirty John (Season 2) N

Doctors (Season 1)

Don’t Dare to Dream (Season 1)

Fearless (2020) N

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event (Season 1) N

Greenleaf (Season 5) N

Kongsuni and Friends (Season 1)

Men on a Mission (Season 5)

Remember (Season 1)

RIDE ON TIME (2 Seasons)

Rita (Season 5) N

Stranger (Season 2)

Suspicious Partner (Season 1)

Teenage Bounty Hunters (Season 1) N

The Great Heist (Limited Series) N

The Royal Gambler (Season 1)

Zoids Wild (Season 1)

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 15th, 2020

(UN)Well (Season 1) N

Glow UP (Season 2) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 15th, 2020

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids (2020) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 15th, 2020

Beyond the Boundary: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Australia 2020 (Season 1)

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!