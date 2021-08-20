What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: August 21st, 2021

It’s another busy week on Netflix Australia with the addition of 64 new movies and TV shows added to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for August 21st, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Mindy Project (6 Seasons)

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 117

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz, Ed Weeks, Chris Messina, Zosha Roquemore

After life on The Office, Mindy Kaling took to creating and starring in her very own popular comedy series.

Dr. Mindy Lahiri struggles to balance her professional and personal life while surrounded by the weird, and quirky co-workers of her small office.

Hannibal (2001)

Director: Ridley Scott

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 131 Minutes

Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Ray Liotta, Frankie Faison

Anthony Hopkins returned to reprise one of the most famous roles of his illustrious career, Hannibal Lector.

After his arrest for cannibalism, Dr. Hannibal Lector is given a new identity and lives in an unknown location. But when one of his former victims, Mason Verger, hatches an elaborate plan to kill him, Hannibal contacts the now disgraced FBI agent Clarice Starling.

The Big Short (2015)

Director: Adam McKay

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt, Rudy Eisenzopf

The Big Short is entertaining as it is eye-opening and educational on a very troubled period of our modern history which resulted in the loss of billions of dollars, and a financial crisis we’re still paying for to this day.

When a hedge fund manager begins to bet against the housing market, it creates a domino effect that leads to one of the biggest financial disasters in history, the economic crash of 2008.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week: August 20th, 2021

The Kissing Booth 3 is dominating the top lists around the world on Netflix, meanwhile, Outer Banks continues to be the most popular television show in Australia.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

47 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 21st, 2021

A Faraway Land (2020)

Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked (2011)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015)

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009)

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)

Assassin’s Creed (2016)

Beethoven’s 3rd (2000)

Beetlejuice (1988)

Big Momma’s House 2 (2006)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Bird on a Wire (1990)

Black Island (2021) N

Bombay (1995)

Bride Wars (2009)

Desperado (1995)

Dracula Untold (2014)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Hannibal (2001)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

Man in Love (2021) N

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

New Gods: Nezha Reborn (2021)

Nneka The Pretty Serpent (2020)

OK Kanmani (2015)

Out of My League (2020) N

Pahuna (2018)

Point of No Return (1993)

Romeo Must Die (2000)

Runner Runner (2013)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Sweet Girl (2021) N

The Big Short (2015)

The Debt (2010)

The Final Girls (2015)

The Girl in the Bathtub (2018)

The Girl Next Door (2004)

The Loud House Movie (2021) N

The Postman (1997)

The Prestige (2006)

The Replacements (2000)

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student (2021) N

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

U.S. Marshals (1998)

Unroyal (2020)

Van Helsing (2004)

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 21st, 2021

BoBoi Galaxy (Season 1)

BoBoiBoy (3 Seasons)

Chesapeake Shores (5 Seasons)

Comedy Premium League (Season 1) N

Everything Will Be Fine (Season 1) N

Liver or Die (Season 1)

Mighty Raju (3 Seasons)

The Chair (Season 1) N

The Mindy Project (6 Seasons)

Toot-Toot Cory Carson (Season 5) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 21st, 2021

Battlebots (Season 2)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Season 3)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 3)

4 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 21st, 2021