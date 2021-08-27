What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: August 28th, 2021

It’s another busy week on Netflix Australia with 54 new additions to the Australian library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for August 28th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

He’s All That (2021) N

Director: Mark Waters

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 88 Minutes

Cast: Addison Rae, Tanner Buchanan, Madison Pettis, Rachel Leigh Cook, Matthew Lillard

In the era of remakes, it was only a matter of time before Hollywood began sifting through classic 90s teen-comedies for inspiration.

Padgett Sawyer, a popular high-school influencer accepts the challenge to turn the school’s biggest loser, Cameron Kweller, into the prom king.

EDENS ZERO (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Takuma Terashima, Mikako Komatsu, Shiki Aoki, Hiromichi Tezuka, Rie Kugimiya

Since Fairy Tail came to an end a few years ago, creator Hiro Mashima has spent the past couple of years working on his latest manga, Edens Zero. Given how popular the manga has already become, it comes as no surprise that an anime adaptation is here already.

In the Granbell Kingdom, inside of an abandoned amusement park, the young boy Shiki has lived his entire life amongst the machines and animatronics. Unbeknownst to Rebecca, and her cat companion Happy, who are exploring the park, they are the first human visitors the park has had in a hundred years. When Shiki’s home becomes the center of a robotic rebellion, it becomes too dangerous for him to stay, so he joins Rebecca and Happy in their spaceship as they travel the cosmos.

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (2021) N

Director: Joshua Rofé

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 92 Minutes

Beyond the paint and the canvas, how many of us truly know world-famous artist Bob Ross? In this in-depth documentary, the life, and illustrious career of Bob Ross is explored, and in particular the battle for his business empire that cast a large looming shadow over all his happy trees.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week: August 27th, 2021

Suicide Squad continues to be the most popular movie on Netflix Australia, but what’s more surprising is Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked is more popular than Jason Momoa’s Netflix debut in Sweet Girl.

Most Popular TV Shows on @NetflixANZ This Week: August 27th, 2021 1️⃣Animal Kingdom

2️⃣Outer Banks

3️⃣Bake Squad

4️⃣Rick and Morty

5️⃣The Chair

6️⃣Grace and Frankie

7️⃣Hit & Run

8️⃣CoComelon

9️⃣Riverdale

🔟Chesapeake Shores — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 27, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

35 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 28th, 2021

Because I Don’t Lie (2001)

Boomika (2021)

C Kkompany (2008)

EMI: Liya Hai to Chukana Padega (2008)

Everything But a Man (2019)

Gunshot (2018)

He’s All That (2021) N

I Am Happiness on Earth (2014)

Koi Aap Sa (2006)

Kota Factory (Season 1)

Krishna Cottage (2004)

Kuuch To Hai (2003)

Kyaa Kool Hai Hum (2005)

Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 (2016)

Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum (2012)

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters (2020)

LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha (2010)

Mission Istaanbul: Darr Ke Aagey Jeet Hai (2008)

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010)

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! (2013)

Ragini MMS (2011)

Ragini MMS 2 (2014)

Really Love (2020)

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan (2021) N

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob (2021)

She’s All That (1999)

Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007)

Shor in the City (2011)

The Dirty Picture (2011)

The Old Ways (2020)

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021) N

True Grit (2010)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 28th, 2021

100 dias para enamorarnos (Season 2)

Clickbait (Limited Series) N

D.P. (Season 1) N

EDENS ZERO (Season 1) N

Family Reunion (Part 4) N

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life (Limited Series) N

I Heart Arlo (Season 1) N

King of Boys: The Return of the King (Limited Series) N

Oggy Oggy (Season 1) N

Open Your Eyes (Season 1) N

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Season 1) N

6 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 28th, 2021

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (2021) N

Count Me In (2021)

The River Runner (2021)

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner (2021) N

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer (Season 1) N

RIDE ON TIME (Season 3)

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 28th, 2021

Motel Makeover (Season 1) N

Tiletown High (Season 1) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!