What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: August 29th, 2020

September is just around the corner, which means it has been another quiet week on Netflix Australia. There are 20 new movies and TV series to be enjoyed from the Australia library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia for August 29th, 2020.

First of all, here is the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

American Psycho (2000)

Director: Mary Harron

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 101 Minutes

Cast: Christian Bale, Justin Theroux, Josh Lucas, Bill Sage, Chloë Sevigny

Before Christian Bale was The Batman, he was Patrick Bateman. Despite acting since 1986, it wasn’t until 2000s American Psycho before the Welsh actor really grabbed everyone’s attention. Sadistically brilliant, American Psycho should be on your watch list.

The highly successful investment banking executive, Patrick Bateman, hides his dark alter ego from co-workers and friends as he delves deep into his psychopathic and murderous fantasies.

VICE (2018)

Director: Adam McKay

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 132 Minutes

Cast: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell, Alison Pill

A second batch of Bale in this week’s line up of featured films on Netflix Australia. The method actor earned a well deserved fourth Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role as Dick Cheney, one of America’s most infamous Vice-Presidents.

During the Presidency of George W. Bush, Vice-President Dick Cheney became one of the most infamous bureaucrats that shaped the world as we know it today.

Rising Phoenix (2020) N

Director: Ian Bonhôte, Peter Ettedgui

Genre: Documentary, Sport | Runtime: 105 Minutes

Stars: Tatyana McFadden, Bebe Vio Beatrice, Jonnie Peacock, Jean Baptiste Alaize

The Paralympics is one of the world’s greatest sports competitions, allowing thousands of Paralympians the chance to win glory for their nation. Elite athletes have their say on what the Paralympic games mean to them and what it’s done to promote diversity and understanding disabilities worldwide.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: August 29th, 2020

Project Power and Dirty John are the stand out performers on Netflix Australia this week.

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: August 28th, 2020 1️⃣Dirty John

2️⃣The Umbrella Academy

3️⃣Lucifer

4️⃣Teenage Bounty Hunters

5️⃣Hoops

6️⃣High Score

7️⃣Rust Valley Restorers

8️⃣Hannibal

9️⃣Good Girls

🔟Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 28, 2020

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

8 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 29th, 2020

All Together Now (2020) N

American Psycho (2000)

Ojos in d’House (Season 1)

Santana (2020)

The Bridge Curse (2020)

The Nice Guys (2016)

Unknown Origins (2020) N

Vice (2018)

8 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 29th, 2020

Aggretsuko (Season 3) N

Baewatch: Parental Guidance (Season 1)

Cobra Kai (2 Seasons) N

Emily’s Wonder Lab (Season 1) N

Glitch (Season 3)

Masaba Masaba (Season 1) N

The Creative Indians (Season 2)

Trinkets (Season 2) N

3 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 29th, 2020

Making The Witcher (2020) N

Rising Phoenix (2020) N

I AM A KILLER: RELEASED (Season 1) N

1 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 29th, 2020

Million Dollar Beach House (Season 1) N

