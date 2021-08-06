What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: August 7th, 2021

Like the rest of the world, it’s a been busy start to August for the Netflix Australia library with the addition of 72 new movies and TV shows. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for August 7th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

The Hunger Games Franchise

Movies: 4

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtimes: 142 Minutes | 146 Minutes | 123 Minutes | 137 Minutes

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson, Elizabeth Banks

Within a few short years, Jennifer Lawrence became one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Outside of her role as Mystique in the rebooted X-Men movies, Lawrence made a name for herself as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games movies.

In the near future of Earth, the nation of Panam, located in what used to be the United States, is split amongst the wealthy of Capitol City, and the poor 12 districts. To deter rebellion amongst the populace, every year the Capitol City runs the Hunger Games, a tournament that forces two members of every district to fight to the death. When Katniss Everdeen of District 12 volunteers to fight in the games ahead of her sister, it sets a chain of events in motion that will change the future of Panam forever.

Gangs of New York (2002)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Genre: 167 Minutes | Runtime: Crime, Drama

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Daniel Day-Lewis, Jim Broadbent, John C. Reily

The pairing of DiCaprio and Scorsese has been a match made in cinematic heaven, and it all began with Gangs of New York.

As a boy, Amsterdam Vallon witnessed the death of his father at the hands of Billy the Butcher. Years later Amsterdam returns to Five Points, New York City to enact his revenge on Billy, but gets caught in a civil war.

The Matrix Trilogy

Movies: 3

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 136 Minutes | 138 Minutes | 129 Minutes

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Gloria Foster

The Wachowski’s made a name for themselves in Hollywood with their mind-altering movie The Matrix. One of the most iconic movies of the 90s, if you’ve never seen The Matrix trilogy before then you’ve missed out, big time.

Computer hacker Neo discovers that the world as he knows it isn’t real and is given access to the truth by Morpheus. Discovering that the world is a simulation put together but robots that have enslaved mankind, Neo’s fate is to change the future of humanity and take down their robot overlords.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 6th, 2021

Resort to Love is the surprise number one movie of the past week on Netflix Australia, beating the Harry Potter movies, Joker, and Blood Red Sky to the top.

Most Popular TV Shows on @NetflixANZ This Week: August 6th, 2021 1️⃣Rick and Morty

2️⃣Outer Banks

3️⃣Animal Kingdom

4️⃣Virgin River

5️⃣Sex/Life

6️⃣Glow Up

7️⃣Never Have I Ever

8️⃣CoComelon

9️⃣Love is Blind

🔟Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 6, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

45 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 7th, 2021

76 (2016) N

Aftermath (2021)

Alone (2020)

American Outlaws (2001)

Barnyard (2006)

Boyka: Undisputed (2016)

Chennai Express (2013)

Dogtown and Z-Boys (2001)

Doing Hard Time (2004)

Drillbit Taylor (2008)

El Infierno (2010)

Gangs of New York (2002)

Get a Job (2016)

Grace: The Possession (2014)

How Do You Know (2010)

I Missed You: Director’s Cut (2021)

Ije: The Journey (2010)

Joker (2019)

Man of Steel (2013)

Quam’s Money (2020)

Say I Do (2004)

Spy Kids (2001)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

Swept Away (2002)

Sydney White (2007)

The Adventures of Tintin (2011)

The Boondock Saints 2 (2009)

The Duchess (2008)

The Family Fang (2015)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

The Lost Cafe (2018)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018)

The Swarm (2021) N

Time and Tide (2000)

Vivo (2021) N

Zathura (2005)

Zombieland (2009)

18 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 7th, 2021

Autumn’s Concerto (Season 1)

Beijing To Moscow (Season 1)

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Limited Series) N

Control Z (Season 2) N

Darwin’s Game (Season 1)

Days of Disaster (Season 1)

Hit & Run (Season 1) N

In Search of The Frog Boys (Season 1)

Inside the Children’s ICU (Season 1)

Last Madame (Season 1)

Mighty Raju (Season 2)

Navarasa (Volume 1) N

Office Girls (Season 1)

The Negotiators (Season 1)

The Prince Who Turns into a Frog (Season 1)

Titoudao: Inspired by the True Story of a Wayang Star (Season 1)

Two Fathers (Season 1)

You’re My Destiny (Season 1)

7 New Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 7th, 2021

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen (2012)

City of God: 10 Years Later (2013)

Pray Away (2021) N

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (2021) N

One Day That Changed Asia (Season 1)

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified (Season 1) N

Wild City: Secret World (2019)

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: August 7th, 2021

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 3) N

Cooking With Paris (Season 1) N

