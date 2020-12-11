What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: December 12th, 2020

There are 40 new additions from the past week to enjoy on the Netflix Australia library. If you find yourself spending plenty of time inside over the weekend, you’ll have plenty to binge. Here’s what’s new and what’s popular on Netflix Australia this week for December 11th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Django Unchained (2012)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Genre: Drama, Western | Runtime: 165 Minutes

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, Samuel L. Jackson

Christoph Waltz earned his second Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in just a few short years after earning his first in another Tarantino movie, Inglorious Bastards. One of the best and most brutal westerns of the modern era, Django Unchained is already a classic.

Traveling bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz saves the life of Black slave Django Freeman. Enlisting the help of the German bounty hunter, Django sets out to free his wife from a vile and malicious Mississippi plantation owner, Calvin Candie.

Vikings (Season 6a)

Seasons: 6 | Episodes: 79

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Katheryn Winnick, Alexander Ludwig, Gustaf Skarsgård, Georgia Hirst, Travis Fimmel

The countdown to the end of Vikings begins with the first half of season 6. One of the most popular historical action dramas in recent memory, the series is set to have an incredibly dramatic finale when the final season releases on Prime at the end of December.

Ragnar Lothbrok, a Norse farmer discovers the key to sailing to new lands to the west. Upon setting sail, and raiding English lands for the first time ignites the beginning of the Viking Age, changing the shape of Europe and history forever.

Mr. Iglesias (Part 3) N

Parts: 3 | Episodes: 22

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Gabriel Iglesias, Sherri Shepherd, Jacob Vargas, Maggie Geha, Cree Cicchino

Netflix has struggled to make an impact within the sitcom genre, but Mr. Iglesias has done surprisingly well on the streaming service.

A good-natured public high school teacher who works at his alma mater. He takes on teaching gifted but misfit kids to not only save them from being “counseled out” by a bully bureaucrat Assistant Principal, but also to help them unlock their full potential.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: December 12th, 2020

Christmas Chronicles Part Two continues to dominate the movie lists on Netflix. Meanwhile, Virgin River has unseated The Crown as the current most popular series on Netflix.

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: December 11th, 2020 1️⃣Virgin River

2️⃣The Crown

3️⃣The Queen's Gambit

4️⃣Big Mouth

5️⃣Shameless

6️⃣Alien Worlds

7️⃣Cocomelon

8️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

9️⃣How I Met Your Mother

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

24 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 12th, 2020

A Giant Jack Christmas (2020) N

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Part 3) N

Ava (2020)

Canvas (2020) N

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Django Unchained (2012)

Funny Boy (2020)

Just The Way You Are (2016)

Kalel, 15 (2019)

Little (2019)

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (2020) N

Room on the Broom (2012)

Rose Island (2020) N

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993)

She’s the One (2013)

Stick Man (2015)

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (2020) N

Sweet River (2020) N

The Gruffalo (2009)

The Gruffalo’s Child (2011)

The House with a Clock in Its Walls (2018)

The Panti Sisters (2019)

The Prom (2020) N

Torbaaz (2020)

10 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 12th, 2020

100 Days My Prince (Season 1)

Alice in Borderland (Season 1) N

Detention (Season 1) N

Futmalls.com (Season 1)

Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 1)

Masemeer Classics (4 Seasons)

Mr. Iglesias (Part 3) N

The Big Show Show (Part 2) N

The Mess You Leave Behind (Limited Series) N

Vikings (Season 6a)

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 12th, 2020

Giving Voice (2020) N

Andre & his Olive Tree (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo – It’s All For Yesterday (2020) N

Room 2806: The Accusation (Limited Series) N

The Surgeon’s Cut (Season 1) N

1 Interactive New Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 12th, 2020

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (2020) N

