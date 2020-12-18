What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: December 19th, 2020

On the run up to Christmas, it’s been another busy week for Netflix Australia. With over 60 new additions to choose from, it’ll be an impossible task to be bored this weekend. Here’s what’s on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for December 19th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Silence (2016)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Genre: Drama, History | Runtime: 161 Minutes

Cast: Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Liam Neeson, Tadanobu Asano, Ciarán Hinds

One of the most recent films from legendary director Martin Scorsese, Silence has also been one of the most surprising. While the film hasn’t been as widely celebrated as some of the many other films of his career, by all means, it isn’t one you should be sleeping on. With outstanding performances from the cast, you’ll be missing out if aren’t watching Silence this weekend.

Japan for the past two centuries had isolated itself from the rest of the world. Upon opening its borders for the first time in Centuries, the nation swiftly outlawed the promotion of Catholicism. When their mentor is accused of propagating Catholocism to the Japanese people, two Jesuit priests, Rodrigues and Garrpe, travel to Japan in search of him.

Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Brennan Clost, Barton Cowperthwaite, Damon J. Gillespie, Kylie Jefferson, Casimere Jollette

Pretty Little Liars meets Black Swan in Netflix’s adaptation of Sona Charaipotra’s and Dhonielle Clayton’s popular teenage YA Novel.

With no plan B to fall back on, the students of an elite ballet academy put everything on the line to achieve their dreams.

The Netflix Afterparty: The Best Shows of The Worst Year (2020) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 1

Genre: Variety | Runtime: 59 Minutes

Taking a short trip down memory lane, David Spade and a panel of fellow comedians take a look back at some of the best Originals on Netflix in 2020.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: December 18th, 2020

Ava has taken the world by storm on Netflix and is outpacing all of the Christmas movies a week before Christmas. Meanwhile, Virgin River continues to prove its overwhelming popularity in Australia.

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: December 18th, 2020 1️⃣Virgin River

2️⃣The Queen's Gambit

3️⃣Vikings

4️⃣The Crown

5️⃣Big Mouth

6️⃣Shameless

7️⃣Tiny Pretty Things

8️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

9️⃣Cocomelon

🔟Grizzy & the Lemmings — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) December 18, 2020

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

38 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 19th, 2020

A California Christmas (2020) N

A United Kingdom (2016)

An Unremarkable Christmas (2020) N

BoyTown (2006)

Brand New Day (2009)

Bwakaw (2012)

Crackerjack (2002)

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Eggnoid: Love & Time Portal (2019)

Fat Pizza (2003)

Hotel Rwanda (2004)

I Love You Too (2010)

John Q (2002)

Killing Heydrich (2017)

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters (2020)

Love You to the Stars and Back (2017)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) N

Masterminds (2016)

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016)

Mukshin (2006)

Outcast (2014)

Peppermint (2018)

Rabun (2004)

Red Obsession (2013)

Rogue (2007)

Sakaling Maging Tayo (2019)

Silence (2016)

Snakes on A Plane (2006)

Stronger (2017)

Suffragette (2015)

Survivor (2015)

Talentime (2009)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Wedding Guest (2017)

The Wedding Shaman (2019)

Tulip Fever (2017)

Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)

Wolf Creek 2 (2013)

17 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 19th, 2020

Beyblade Burst Rise (Season 1)

Children of Adam (Season 1)

Diamond City (Season 1)

Grizzy and the Lemmings (2 Seasons)

Hilda (Season 2) N

Home for Christmas (Season 2) N

How To Ruin Christmas (Season 1) N

Marvel Anime: Wolverine (Season 1)

Marvel Anime: X-Men (Season 1)

Morphle (Season 2)

Once Upon a Time (Season 1)

Paava Kadhaigal (Season 1) N

Run On (Season 1) N

Sweet Home (Season 1) N

The Legend of Korra (4 Seasons)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (Season 1)

Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1) N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 19th, 2020

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom: A Legacy Brought to Screen (2020)

Song Exploder (Volume 2) N

The Ripper (Limited Series)

2 Musical Specials Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 19th, 2020

Anitta: made In Honorio (Season 1) N

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America (Limited Series) N

2 New Stand Up Specials Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 19th, 2020

Schulz Saves America (Season 1) N

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special (2020) N

1 New Variety Show Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 19th, 2020