What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: December 5th, 2020

It’s a busy start to the month for Netflix Australia with the addition of over 80 new movies and TV series to the library. Here’s what’s new, and most popular on Netflix Australia this week for December 5th, 2020.

First of all, here are the top highlights for this week:

Big Mouth (Season 4) N

Seasons: 4 | Episodes: 43

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 30 Minute

Cast: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Fred Armisen

After a year’s wait, the best adult animated series on Netflix is back!

Nick and Andrew are back, and so are their raging hormone monsters! As our young teens get older, they start to feel the mounting pressure that comes with growing up, paving the way for anxiety to kick in.

How I Met Your Mother (9 Seasons)

Seasons: 9 | Episodes: 208

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smoulders, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan

In the wake of Friends coming to an end, How I Met Your Mother arrived to fill that void. Despite a controversial ending, the series was regarded as one of the better sitcoms available, and with over 200 episodes to stream you’ll have a long binge ahead of you.

Father of two, Ted Moseby recounts the long tale of how he met the mother of his children. Once unlucky in love, Ted spent his days at MacLaren’s Pub, with his best friends Marshall, Lily and Barney. When he meets Robin, a young news reporter, it’s not long before he falls head over heels for her.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 152 Minutes

Cast: Christian Bale, Heath Ledger, Aaron Eckhart, Michael Caine, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Despite the surge in Superhero movies are the past decade, The Dark Knight still stands head and shoulders above the crowd as one of the best superhero movies of all time. Featuring one of the best on-screen performances of all time from the late Heath Ledger, if you’ve never watched The Dark Knight then prepare to be blown away.

Bruce Wayne’s time prowling the streets of Gotham as Batman has left the criminal underworld in disarray. Desperate to regain control of Gotham, they hire the anarchist Joker. Unpredictable, maniacal but incredibly cunning, the Joker takes Batman and Gotham City to the brink of destruction.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: December 5th, 2020

Unsurprisingly, The Crown continues to dominate the majority of the top TV lists around the world, including Australia.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: December 4th, 2020 1️⃣The Crown

2️⃣Virgin River

3️⃣The Queen's Gambit

4️⃣Shameless

5️⃣The Boss Baby Back in Business

6️⃣Star Trek Discovery

7️⃣Cocomelon

8️⃣InBESTigators

9️⃣Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

🔟How I Met Your Mother — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) December 4, 2020

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

67 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 5th, 2020

50 First Dates (2004)

A Man Apart (2003)

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House (2017)

Angela’s Christmas Wish (2020) N

Batman Returns (1992)

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Between Maybes (2019)

Bleeding Steel (2017)

Brad’s Status (2017)

Break (2018) N

Breath (2018)

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas (2020) N

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (2020) N

Christmas Crossfire (2020) N

Click (2006)

Disobediance (2017)

Drive Hard (2014)

Enemy Lines (2020)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Fierce (2020) N

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Finding Agnes (2020) N

Gringo (2018)

Gun Shy (2017)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Just Another Christmas (2020) N

Killerman (2019)

Last Knights (2015)

Left Behind (2014)

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Leyla Everlasting (2020) N

Mank (2020) N

Marnies World (2018)

Menace II Society (1993)

Mighty Express: A Mighty Express (2020) N

Must Be… Love (2013)

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show (2020) N

New York Minute (2004)

Rake (2018)

River Runs Red (2018)

Shaft (1971)

Song to Song (2017)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens (2019)

Step Brothers (2008)

Super-Bad (2007)

The Age of Innocence (1993)

The Big Trip (2019)

The Bleeder (2016)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The General’s Daughter (1999)

The Glass Castle (2017)

The Legend of Secret Pass (2010)

The Limehouse Golem (2016)

The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Queen’s Corgi (2019)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Warriors (1979)

The Weddng Year (2019)

The Whistleblower (2019)

Transformers (2007)

U-Turn (2020)

Us (2019)

Wedding Crashers (2005)

You Are My Home (2020)

13 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 5th, 2020

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag (Season 1) N

Big Mouth (Season 4) N

Check The Store Next Door: The Next Chapter (2 Seasons)

Detention (Season 1) N

Gormiti (Season 1)

How I Met Your Mother (9 Seasons)

Jeopardy! (5 Seasons)

Once Again (Season 1)

Pinkfong Dance Workout (1 Season)

Selena: The Series (Part 1) N

Super Wings (3 Seasons)

The Guest (1 Season)

The Holiday Movies That Made Us (1 Season) N

2 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 5th, 2020

Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)

Alien Worlds (Season 1) N

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix Australia This Week: December 5th, 2020

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic (2020) N

Hazel Brugger: Tropical (2020) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Australia this past week? Let us know in the comments below!