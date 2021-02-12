What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: February 13th, 2021

It’s a quiet but albeit great week of new additions on Netflix Australia. There are 24 new titles to be enjoyed from the Australian library, including some excellent binge-worthy TV series. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week & the top 10s for February 13th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Season 7)

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 143

Genre: Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio

The penultimate season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine has finally arrived on Netflix Australia!

The series follows the escapades and exploits of the 99th Precinct in Brooklyn, New York. With the arrival of overly serious Captain Raymond Holt, the Precinct is soon whipped into shape. Some of the detectives under his watch are the carefree Jake Peralta, who despite having a laid back and carefree attitude is the top detective for arrests. Amy Santiago the by-the-book detective that sees herself as Jake’s rival. The loveable but pitiful Charles Boyle, Stoic and badass Rosa Diaz. The gentle giant and family man Sergeant Terry Jeffords whom the detectives report directly.

News of the World (2021) N

Director: Paul Greengrass

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 118 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Tom Astor, Travis Johnson, Andy Kastelic

Tom Hanks stars in his very first Original for Netflix and gives another acting masterclass alongside young actress Helena Zengal.

American Civil War veteran Captain Kidd agrees to deliver a girl, Johana, to her aunt and uncle years after her kidnapping at the hands of the Kiowa people. The pair travel along the dangerous landscape of Texas, where they face danger from nature and the evil of humanity.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Director: Doug Liman

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 113 Minutes

Cast: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton, Brendan Gleeson, Jonas Armstrong

Outside of The Mission Impossible films, Edge of Tomorrow is arguably one of the best Tom Cruise films of the last decade.

As humanity fights back against a group of invading aliens, one soldier finds himself reliving the same day over and over again, restarting every time he dies.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: February 12th, 2021

The Equalizer 2 overtakes the dig, meanwhile, Firefly Lane usurps the thrown from Bridgerton!

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: February 12th, 2021 1️⃣Firefly Lane

2️⃣Bridgerton

3️⃣Superstore

4️⃣Fate: The Winx Saga

5️⃣Go Dog Go

6️⃣Brooklyn Nine-Nine

7️⃣Riverdale

8️⃣South Park

9️⃣Snowpiercer

🔟Invisible City — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 12, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

14 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 13th, 2021

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Gemini (2017)

Growing Up and Other Problems (2018)

Layla Majnun (2020) N

Monster Run (2020)

Mundina Nildana (2019)

News of the World (2021) N

Red Dot (2021) N

Squared Love (2021) N

The Misadventures of Hefi and Cokeman (2021) N

The World We Make (2019)

This Is the Life (2008)

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021) N

Xico’s Journey (2021) N

5 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 13th, 2021

100 días para enamorarnos (Season 2)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (7 Seasons)

Capitani (Season 1) N

Homeland (Season 8)

Jenny Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio (Season 1)

2 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 13th, 2021

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Season 1) N

Five Came Back: The Reference Films (Season 1)

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 13th, 2021

Buried by the Bernards (Season 1) N

Nadiya Bakes (Season 1) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 13th, 2021

Hate By Dani Rovira (2021) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!