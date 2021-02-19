What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: February 20th, 2021

It’s a busy week on Netflix Australia with the addition of over 50 new movies and TV series on the library! There’s also a great bunch of new Originals ready to be binged on. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for February 20th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Jurassic Park (1993)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 127 Minutes

Cast: Sam Neil, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Joseph Mazzello

One of the greatest, and iconic movies of 90s, Jurassic Park ignited the love of Dinosaurs into the hearts of many young children and adults. Along with the first film, Jurassic Park 3 and Jurassic World are also available to stream on Netflix Australia.

When a power failure leads to the escape of cloned Dinosaurs, a paleontologist and the grandchildren of an eccentric billionaire are in a fight for survival as they attempt to outrun a rampaging T-Rex and pack-hunting Velociraptors.

Back to the Future (1985)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 116 Minutes

Cast: Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson, Crispin Glover, Thomas F. Wilson

One of the best films of the 20th century, Robert Zemeckis’s sci-fi comedy is still as popular now as it was over 35 years ago.

Highschooler Marty McFly is accidentally sent 30 years back in time to the year 1955 when he uses the time machine Doc Brown crafted out of a DeLorean. Stuck in 1955, Marty enlists the help of a younger Doc Brown to help him get back to 1985.

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Genre: Drama, War | Runtime: 169 Minutes

Cast: Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Tom Sizemore, Barry Pepper, Adam Goldberg

Winning five of the eleven academy awards it was nominated for, Steven Speilberg’s take on D-Day is a visceral and adrenaline-pumping experience that raised the bar for all future war films to come.

After successfully capturing Omaha Beach during the invasion of Normandy, Captain John H. Miller of the 2nd Ranger Battalion and seven of his men are enlisted to help find Private James Ryan and bring him home after three of his brothers were killed in action.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: February 20th, 2021

Just as the rest of the world is watching, so too is Australia as they tune into News of the World. As for TV, Firefly Lane has just outpaced Crime Scene to claim the top spot.

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: February 19th, 2021 1️⃣Firefly Lane

2️⃣Crime Scene

3️⃣Brooklyn Nine-Nine

4️⃣Bridgerton

5️⃣Superstore

6️⃣Riverdale

7️⃣Snowpiercer

8️⃣Homeland

9️⃣Go Dog Go

🔟Cocomelon — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 19, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

33 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 20th, 2021

2067 (2020)

Aware Paagal Deewana (2002)

Babe (1995)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part 2 (1989)

Becoming Duru (2020)

Blue Story (2019)

Bring it On: All or Nothing (2006)

Eeb Allay Ooo! (2019)

Eye See You (2002)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park 3 (2001)

Jurassic World (2015)

Love (2020)

Mighty Oak (2020)

My Teacher, My Obessession (2018)

Namaste Wahala (2021)

Paul (2011)

Perú: Tesoro escondido (2017)

Red 2 (2013)

Red Dragon (2002)

Robin Hood (2010)

Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Scarface (1983)

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005)

The Break-Up (2006)

The Kindness of Strangers (2019)

The Little Rascals Save the Day (2014)

The Most Unknown (2018)

The Truman Show (1998)

The Untouchables (1987)

Two Brothers (2004)

Yesterday (2019)

11 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 20th, 2021

Are You The One (2 Seasons)

Behind Her Eyes (Limited Series) N

Booba (4 Seasons)

Hello, Me! (Season 1) N

New Amsterdam (Season 2)

Outlander (Season 5)

Pitta Kathalu (Season 1) N

Sisyphus: The Myth (Season 1) N

The Crew (Season 1) N

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Season 1) N

Tribes of Europa (Season 1) N

2 New Docuseries Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 20th, 2021

Amend: The Fight for America (Limited Series) N

MeatEater (Season 4) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 20th, 2021

The Big Day (1 Collection) N

Wheel of Fortune (Season 4)

1 New Interactive Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: February 20th, 2021