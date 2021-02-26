What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: February 27th, 2021

It’s going to be a busy start to the month next week, but for now, it’s a great end to a busy February on Netflix Australia. There are 24 new movies and series available to stream from the Australian library this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for February 27th, 2020.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Rocketman (2019)

Director: Dexter Fletcher

Genre: Biography, Drama, Music| Runtime: 121 Minutes

Cast: Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard, Gemma Jones

Featuring many of the excellent songs of Elton John’s career, Taron Egerton excels as one of the greatest pop-rock stars in history.

Struggling with his alcoholism and drug use, a worn-down Elton John goes into detail into his life and incredible musical career.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 26

Genre: Action, Fantasy | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Akari Kitô, Hiro Shimono, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Saori Hayami

Demon Slayer’s rise in popularity skyrocketed upon the release of the anime series. With some truly fantastic animation and a killer story, it’s not hard to see why Demon Slayer is one of the most in-demand anime around.

When his family is slaughtered by demons, only Tanjiro, and his sister Nezuko survive. With Nezuko slowly transforming into a demon, Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous quest to become a demon slayer in the hope to avenge his family and cure his sister.

Vincenzo (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16 (New episodes every Saturday and Sunday)

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Romance | Runtime: 83 Minutes

Cast: Song Joong-Ki, Yeo-bin Jeon, Taecyeon, Yoo Jae-Myung, Kim Yeo-Jin

K-Drama with an Italian mafia twist, Vincenzo is now your favourite weekly k-drama on Netflix!

At the tender age of eight, Park Ju Hyeong is adopted by an Italian family and sent to be raised in Italy. Years later, Park Ju Hyeong has taken the name of Vincenzo Casano, and become a Mafia lawyer and consigliere. Thanks to warring factions within the Mafia, Vincenzo is left with little choice but to return to South Korea. Upon his return to South Korea, Vincenzo meets and falls in love with Hong Cha Young, a passionate lawyer, who stops at nothing to win a case.

Most Popular Movies and TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: February 26th, 2021

Ted 2 and Firefly Lane reclaim the top spots on Netflix Australia this week!

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: February 26th, 2021 1️⃣Firefly Lane

2️⃣Behind Her Eyes

3️⃣Outlander

4️⃣Brooklyn Nine-Nine

5️⃣Crime Scene

6️⃣Superstore

7️⃣New Amsterdam

8️⃣Bridgerton

9️⃣Tribes of Europa

🔟Snowpiercer — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 26, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 27th, 2021

Bigfoot Family (2020) N

Blue, Painful, Fragile (2020)

Classmates Minus (2020) N

Crazy About Her (2021) N

Geez & Ann (2021) N

M-8 When Death Rescues Life (2019)

Red (2021)

Rocketman (2019)

Superfly (2018)

The Girl on the Train (2021) N

Wave of Cinema: Stuart dari Timur (2020)

Who Am I (2014)

8 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 27th, 2021

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Season 1)

Ginny & Georgia (Season 1) N

High-Rise Invasion (Season 1) N

Operation Buffalo (Season 1)

Pasión de Gavilanes (Season 1)

TIGER & BUNNY (2 Seasons)

Vincenzo (Season 1) N

Zindagi in Short (Season 1)

3 New Documentary Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 27th, 2021

Age of Samurai: Battle for Japan (Season 1) N

Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art (2020)

Pelé (2021) N

2 New Variety Specials Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 27th, 2021

Fate: The Winx Saga – The Afterparty (2021) N

Ginny & Georgia – The Afterparty (2021) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 27th, 2021

Canine Intervention (Season 1)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 27th, 2021

Brian Regan: On the Rocks (2021) N

What have you been watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!