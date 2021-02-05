What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: February 6th, 2021

It’s another great start to a new month on Netflix Australia with the addition of 50 new titles to the library! Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for February 6th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Parks and Recreation (7 Seasons)

Seasons: 7 | Episodes: 125

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 22 Minutes

Cast: Amy Poehler, Jim O’Heir, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt

With the addition of Parks and Recreation to the Australian library, subscribers are extremely spoilt for choice for binge-able content.

Leslie Knope, the deputy director of the Parks and Recreation Department in the town of Pawnee, Indiana must contend with government red tape and self-centered neighbors as she tries to make her town a fun place to live.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Director: David O’Russell

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 122 Minutes

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver, Chris Tucker

After making a name for herself as Mystique in the reboot of the X-Men franchise, in only a few short years Jennifer Lawrence become an Academy Award-winning actress. Silver Linings Playbook kick-started a series of films that saw Lawrence acting alongside Bradley Cooper, which turned out to be a huge recipe for success.

Mentally unstable teacher Pat Solitano is released from a mental health hospital and moves back in with his parents. While trying to reconcile with his ex-wife, his life becomes a little more complicated when he meets Tiffany, a mysterious young woman that has issues of her own.

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity (2021) N

Director: Jingming Guo

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 132 Minutes

Cast: Mark Chao, Allen Deng, Jessie Li, Duo Wang, Ziwen Wang

If you’re looking for something a little more alternative to watch on Netflix this weekend, then make sure to give Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity a watch!

Order by his master to attend a heaven ceremony, Qingming travels to the capital. Tasked with sealing a demon serpent from awaking from his 300-year slumber, Qingming fails as the demon has become increasingly more powerful than expected. To take down the demon, Qingming enlists the help of the warrior Boya, Master Nanjiang, and Master Heshou of the Imperial Observatory.f

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: February 5th, 2021

Ralph Fiennes and his Suffolk accent in The Dig is still proving to be extremely popular in Australia. Unsurprisingly, Bridgerton continues its stay at the top as the most popular TV series on Netflix.

Most Popular TV Series on @NetflixANZ This Week: February 5th, 2021 1️⃣Bridgerton

2️⃣Fate: The Winx Saga

3️⃣Superstore

4️⃣Bling Empire

5️⃣Go Dog Go

6️⃣Lupin

7️⃣Snowpiercer

8️⃣Riverdale

9️⃣Spycraft

🔟South Park — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 5, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

36 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 6th, 2021

All My Friends Are Dead (2020) N

Black Beach (2020) N

Doob: No Bed of Roses (2017)

Elf (2003)

Fifty Shades of Black (2016)

Five Feet Apart (2019)

Hunter Killer (2018)

Jawbreaker (1999)

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)

Kid Cosmic (Season 1) N

Little Big Women (2020) N

Malcolm & Marie (2021) N

Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993)

Monster House (2006)

Monster Run (2020)

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge (2020)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

No Good Deed (2014)

Our Lady of San Juan, Four Centuries if Miracles (2020)

Paper Champions (2020)

Ransom (1996)

Rocks (2019)

Second Act (2018)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Space Sweepers (2021) N

Superman: Red Son (2020)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

The Great Race (1965)

The House Arrest of Us (1 Season)

The Last Paradiso (2020) N

The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996)

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter (1989)

The Secret Garden (1993)

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity (2021) N

Up in the Air (2009)

White Chicks (2004)

12 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 6th, 2021

Bordertown (Season 3)

Firefly Lane (Season 1) N

Gossip Girl (6 Seasons)

Hache (Season 2) N

Invisible City (Season 1) N

Mighty Express (Season 2) N

Pablo Escobar, el patron del mal (Season 1)

Parks and Recreation (7 Seasons)

Power Rangers Ninja Steel (2 Seasons)

Simon (Season 2)

South Park (Season 23)

Zig & Sharko (Season 2)

1 New Stand Up Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 6th, 2021

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Season 2) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix Australia This Week: February 6th, 2021

Strip Down, Rise Up (2021) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this week? Let us know in the comments below!