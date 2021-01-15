What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: January 16th, 2021

Netflix Australia subscribers have 30 new additions to be enjoyed this week. This marks over 100 new additions to the library so far in January. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for January 16th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Disenchantment (Part 3) N

Parts: 3 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Action, Adveture, Comedy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Abbi Jacobson, Eric André, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Maurice LaMarche

Matt Groening’s first Netflix Original has gone from strength to strength with each new season of Disenchantment. With a highly anticipated third season now available to stream on Netflix, it could be the series best yet.

When Princess Bean is forced into an arranged marriage with a neighboring kingdom’s prince, she leaves him at the altar and runs away from home.

Pet Sematary (2019)

Directors: Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller | Episodes: 101 Minutes

Cast: Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow, Jeté Laurence, Hugo Lavoie

Thirty years after the release of the original movie adaptation of Stephen King’s terrifying novel, the remake of Pet Sematary debuted in theatres across the world.

Dr. Louis Creed and his wife, Rachel, and their two children, relocate from Boston to the rural town of Ludlow, Maine. The family discovers a mysterious burial ground found in the woods near their home. When the family cat dies in an accident they bury him in the cemetery, only to unleash darkness that will haunt them forever.

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (2021) N

Director: Stanley Nelson

Genre: Documentary, Crime, History | Runtime: 89 Minutes

The 80s was a decade of great change for the world and in particular, what recreational drugs were being used in the USA. Cocaine became the drug of choice amongst many citizens of America, with the Columbian and Mexican cartels more than happy to supply them with narcotics. But with the rising cost of cocaine, a cheaper and more addictive alternate hit the street, crack cocaine. The rise of crack cocaine kick-started a drug epidemic in the US, with the inner cities being hit the hardest.

Most Popular Movies and TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: January 16th, 2021

Bridgerton and We Can Be Heroes continue their long reigns at the top of the Netflix Australia pile.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: January 15th, 2021 1️⃣Bridgerton

2️⃣Cobra Kai

3️⃣Lupin

4️⃣Surviving Death

5️⃣The Queen's Gambit

6️⃣Inside the World's Toughest Prisons

7️⃣History of Sweard Words

8️⃣The Office

9️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

🔟Gabby's Dollhouse — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) January 15, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

24 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 16th, 2021

Apaharan (2005)

Beneath the Clouds (2002)

BluffMaster! (2005)

Delhi Belly (2011)

Dhobi Ghat (2010)

Double Dad (2020) N

Faster (2010)

Gangaajal (2003)

Is Love Enough? Sir (2018)

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Lagaan (2001)

Madness in the Desert (2004)

Outside the Wire (2021) N

Peepli Live (2010)

Pet Sematary (2019)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Tanda Tanya (2011)

The Heartbreak Club (2020) N

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Thoroughbreds (2017)

Tribhanga -Tedhi Medhi Crazy (2021) N

Wish You (2021)

5 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 16th, 2021

Carmen Sandiego (Season 4) N

Disenchantment (Part 3) N

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 1)

Partners for Justice (2 Seasons)

Superstore (Season 5)

3 New Documentary and Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 16th, 2021

Crack: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy (2021) N

What Would Sophia Loren Do (2021) N

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 16th, 2021

Bling Empire (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 16th, 2021

Chris Rock Total Blackout: The Tamborine Extended Cut (2021) N

