What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: January 1st, 2021

It’s been an extremely busy start to the year for Netflix Australia with the addition of 90 new titles. There’s a little something for everyone to kick start a new year, including some fantastic returning Netflix Originals. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week, and the top 10s for January 1st, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Cobra Kai (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Ralph Machhio, Mary Mouser, William Zabka, Jacob Bertrand, Xolo Maridueña

Fans of Cobra Kai who previously watched the series on YouTube had to wait over a year and a half for the third season to arrive on Netflix. The wait has been more than worth it, and we imagine there will be plenty of other subscribers binge-watching season 3 this weekend.

30 years after the events of The Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence continue their long-standing rivalry when Johnny reopens the Cobra Kai dojo.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Part 4) N

Parts: 4 | Episodes: 36

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror, | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez

The revival of the teenage witch with a twist has been very popular amongst Netflix subscribers but many fans have struggled to come to terms with Sabrina coming to an end with its climactic fourth season.

With her sixteenth birthday fast approaching, Sabrina must make a choice, live her life as a mortal, or join the path of night and hone her powers as a witch.

Scoob (2020)

Director: Tony Cervone

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 93 Minutes

Cast: Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron

Over the past fifty years, we’ve seen many different variations of Scooby-Doo on our screens. Love or hate the various new movies and TV series, 2020 brought one of Scoob’s biggest animated adventures yet.

When a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus is unveiled, it’s up to Scooby-Doo and the gang to stop it.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: January 1st, 2021

The Midnight Sky continues to be one of the most popular movies on Netflix around the world. Tiny Pretty Things starts the year at the top, but the plaudits continue to go to The Queen’s Gambit which continues to be one of the most-watched Netflix Originals of 2020.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: January 1st, 2021 1️⃣Tiny Pretty Things

2️⃣The Queen's Gambit

3️⃣Bridgerton

4️⃣The Ripper

5️⃣The Crown

6️⃣Vikings

7️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

8️⃣Cocomelon

9️⃣Virgin River

🔟Sweet Home — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) January 1, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to the Netflix Australia This Week

70 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 1st, 2021

12 Monkeys (1995)

Alaska Is a Drag (2017)

Apaharan (2005)

Backyard Ashes (2013)

Batman Forever (1995)

Battleship (2012)

Black Mass (2015)

Blues Brothers 2000 (1998)

Bluffmaster! (2005)

Bobby Jasoos (2014)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Broke (2016)

Casper (1995)

City of Angels (1998)

Contagion (2011)

Cops and Robbers (2020) N

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Dance with Me (1998)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Dracula Untold (2014)

Fright Night (1985)

Full Out 2: You Got This! (2020)

Gandhi (1982)

Gangaajal (2003)

Girl Asleep (2015)

Go Fish (2019)

Green Book (2018)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

In Like Flynn (2018)

Jungle (2017)

Kelly’s Heroes (1970)

Land of the Lost (2009)

Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)

On Deadly Ground (1994)

Ouija (2014)

Outbreak (1995)

Pacific Rim (2013)

Racetime! (2020)

Sanctum (2011)

Scoob (2020)

Spy Game (2001)

Step Up (2006)

Striptease (1996)

Sudden Impact (1983)

Taking Lives (2004)

Tarung Sarung (2020)

Teenage Kicks (2016)

The 2nd (2020)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Babadook (2014)

The Cave (2005)

The Change-Up (2011)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Dead Pool (1988)

The Departed (2006)

The Experiment (2010)

The Flintstones (1994)

The Holiday (2006)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Merger (2018)

The Place Beyond the Pinces (2012)

The Rope Curse 2 (2020) N

Too Handsome to Handle (2019)

Turbo (2013)

Under the Silver Lake (2018)

Valentine’s Day (2010)

What Happened to Mr. Cha (2021) N

Zodiac (2007)

14 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 1st, 2021

A Love So Beautiful (Season 1) N

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Part 4) N

Cobra Kai (Season 3) N

Equinox (Season 1) N

Find Me in Your Memory (Season 1)

Gameboys Level-Up Edition (Season 1)

Monarca (Season 2) N

My Father is Strange (Season 1)

My Only One (Season 1)

Running Man (Season 1)

Still Game (9 Seasons)

The Office U.S. (9 Seasons)

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Earthrise (Chapter 1) N

What Happens to My Family (Season 1)

3 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 1st, 2021

The Minimalists: Less Is Now (2021) N

Headspace Guide to Meditation (Season 1) N

SanPa: Sins of the Savior (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 1st, 2021

Best Leftovers Ever! (Season 1) N

Dream Home Makeover (Season 2) N

1 New Stand Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 1st, 2021

Best of Stand-Up 2020 (2020) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia to start the new year? Let us know in the comments below!