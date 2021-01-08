What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: January 9th, 2021

It’s a much quieter week on Netflix Australia with the small addition of 21 new movies and TV series. Still, with so many additions from the previous week, and from this week there’s still plenty for subscribers to sink their teeth into.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Australia:

Split (2016)

Director: M. Night Shymalan

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy, Betty Buckley, Haley Lu Richardson, Jessica Sula

Anya-Taylor Joy’s portrayal of Casey Cooke in Split was a massive breakout role for the young actress. Since 2016, she has starred in Peaky Blinders, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, and most recently the role that has made her a star as Beth Harmon in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit.

Teenager Casey Cooke and two of her friends are kidnapped by a man with 23 personalities.

Pieces of a Woman (2021) N

Director: Kornél Mundruczó

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 126 Minutes

Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Ellen Burstyn, Iliza Shlesinger, Benny Safdie

Shia LaBeouf stars in his first Netflix Original, alongside former The Crown actress, and fan favorite, Vanessa Kirby.

Boston couple, Martha and Sean Carson are moments away from becoming parents, but tragedy strikes during the home birth when a highly negligent and flustered midwife fails to deliver the baby. Heartbroken, Martha must overcome her own grief while trying to navigate a fractured relationship with her husband, her overbearing mother, and the highly public court-case against the midwife.

Surviving Death (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary, Reality | Runtime: 48-53 Minutes

Death, and the afterlife, is one of the largest mysteries of mankind. There’s no one alive on this earth that can definitively say they know what happens to us after we pass on, but there are thousands out there who have made it their life’s goal to discover it. In this docuseries, the concept of death, and the different ideologies of what life is like after death is explored.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: January 8th, 2021

Jungle outshines We Can Be Heroes, meanwhile, Bridgerton continues to impress millions of subscribers around the world.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: January 8th, 2021
1. Bridgerton

2️⃣The Queen's Gambit

3️⃣Cobra Kai

4️⃣Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

5️⃣Tiny Pretty Things

6️⃣The Office

7️⃣The Crown

8️⃣Star Trek: Discovery

9️⃣Vikings

10. Cocomelon

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

10 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 9th, 2021

100% Halal (2020)

Asphalt Burning (2020) N

Hello Brother (1999)

Measure for Measure (2021) N

Pieces of a Woman (2020) N

Split (2016)

Stuck Apart (2021) N

The Witch (2015)

Walk of Shame (2014)

Wonder Park (2019)

6 New TV Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 9th, 2021

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 1) N

Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody (Season 1)

Lupin (Part 1) N

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival (1 Collection) N

Polly Pocket (Season 2)

The Idhun Chronicles (Part 2) N

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 9th, 2021

Creating The Queen’s Gambit (2021) N

Tony Parker: The Final Shot (2020)

History of Swear Words (Season 1) N

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 5) N

Pretend It’s a City (Limited Series) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 9th, 2021

Nailed It! Mexico (Season 3) N

Surviving Death (Season 1) N

1 New Variety Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: January 9th, 2021

The Netflix Afterparty (Season 1) N

