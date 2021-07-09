What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: July 10th, 2021

There are 36 exciting new additions for subscribers of Netflix Australia to enjoy this week. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the tops 10s for July 10th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 4

Genre: Animation, Action, Horror | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Nick Apostolides, Bill Butts, Stephanie Panisello, Jona Xiao, Ray Chase

The second Capcom anime to arrive on Netflix, Infinite Darkness could have easily been its own movie given its small run of four episodes. One for the Resident Evil fans that expands the world and lore even further.

Leon Kennedy is sent to investigate a cyberattack at the Whitehouse but discovers a sinister plot to unleash a new virus upon the world.

Virgin River (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 30

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 44 Minutes

Cast: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Tim Matheson

The surprise smash hit of 2019 is the gift that keeps on giving and continues to prove itself as one of the most popular titles on Netflix.

Wanting a fresh start in life, nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe moves from the busy city of LA to a remote and rural northern California town.

Cat People (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 30 Minutes

While Netflix has the docuseries all about Dogs, there’s also one for the feline lovers out there as this docuseries explores the wacky, weird, and wonderful world of cat people and the lengths they go to for their feline companions.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week: July 9th, 2021

Will Smith’s Gemini Man tops the Australian list for the week, meanwhile, Sex/Life continues to prove its popularity all around the world by topping the TV list down under.

Most Popular TV Shows on @NetflixANZ This Week: July 9th, 2021 1️⃣Sex/Life

2️⃣Too Hot to Handle

3️⃣Rick and Morty

4️⃣Sophie A Murder In West Cork

5️⃣L.A.'s Finest

6️⃣Pokemon Journeys

7️⃣Queen of the South

8️⃣CoComelon

9️⃣Sweet Tooth

🔟Big Timber — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 9, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

21 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 10th, 2021

Awon Boyz (2019)

Back to Q82 (2017)

Boy (2010)

Clash (2020)

Eighth Grade (2018)

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) N

Finding Hubby (2020)

How I Became a Superhero (2021) N

In My Blood It Runs (2019)

Last Summer (2021) N

Late Night (2019)

Lethal Love (2021)

Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021) N

Mama Drama (2020)

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018)

Tango With Me (2010)

The Farewell (2019)

The Water Man (2021) N

Therapy (2020)

This Little Love Of Mine (2021)

Three Thieves (2019)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 10th, 2021

Atypical (Season 4) N

Biohackers (Season 2) N

How to Become a Tyrant (Season 1) N

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 2) N

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) N

The Cook of Castamar (Season 1) N

The Mire (Season 2) N

The War Next-door (Season 1) N

Virgin River (Season 3) N

We the People (Season 1) N

You Are My Spring (Season 1) N

3 New Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 10th, 2021

Cat People (Season 1) N

Dogs (Season 2) N

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime (Limited Series) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 10th, 2021

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach (2021) N

What are you going to be watching on Netflix Australia this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!