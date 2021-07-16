What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: July 17th, 2021

It’s been a busy week for new addition on Netflix Australia thanks to all 69 (nice) movies and TV shows that have been added to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for July 17th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Harry Potter Franchise

Movies: 8

Cast: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Michael Gambon, Ralph Fiennes

All eight of the Harry Potter movies are once again available to stream on Netflix Australia! So with the 20 hours of time it takes to watch all of the movies, it’ll be impossible to be bored this weekend.

Top Gun (1986)

Director: Tony Scott

Genre: Action, Drama | Runtime: 110 Minutes

Cast: Tom Cruise, Tim Robbins, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards

Tom Cruise has had more than his fair share of iconic roles over the span of his forty year career, with plenty coming from the 1980s. In particular his most iconic role of the decade is arguably that of Maverick, the same role he will be surprising in the upcoming Top Gun sequel.

Maverick, a cocky jet fighter pilot in the United States Navy’s elite fighter weapons school is competing to become number one in the class, and learns some unorthodox moves from a civilian instructor thar are not taught in the classroom.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Director: Zack Snyder

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 152 Minutes

Cast: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams, Jesse Eisenburg

It’s incredible, and almost unbelievable, to think that Batman v Superman was released in theatres over five years ago.

Fearing that leaving the actions of Superman unchecked will only lead to disaster, Batman takes it upon himself to take down the Kryptonian. Meanwhile, the billionaire Lex Luthor schemes in the background, with his own plans to remove the Man of Steeel for good.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week

Major Grom: Plague Doctor is the surprising front runner from the past week, meanwhile, Sex/Life continues to be extremely popular on Netflix around the world.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

53 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 17th, 2021

2 Weeks in Lagos (2020)

A Classic Horror Story (2021) N

A Perfect Fit (2021) N

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Big Momma’s House (2000)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)

Day of Destiny (2021)

Deep (2021) N

Don’t Say a Word (2001)

Epic Movie (2007)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021) N

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

How to Be Single (2016)

Infamous (2020)

Innerspace (1987)

JFK (1991)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Just Cause (1995)

La ley de Herodes (1999)

Lift Like a Girl (2021)

Logan’s Run (1976)

Murder at 1600 (1997)

My Amanda (2021) N

National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon (1993)

Of Fathers and Sons (2018)

Police Academy 5: Assignment: Miami Beach (1988)

RocknRolla (2008)

Seven Pounds (2008)

The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

The Dead Don’t Die (2019)

The Getaway (1972)

The Guide to a Perfect Family (2021) N

The Hole in the Ground (2019)

The Last Boy Scout (1991)

The Stand-Up (2019)

The Tour (2016)

The Unknown Saint (2019)

The Wedding Ringer (2015)

Top Gun (1986)

Vampires Suck (2010)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

White Boy Rick (2018)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 17th, 2021

A.P. Bio (Season 2)

Animal Kingdom (Season 5)

Beastars (Season 2) N

Johnny Test (Season 1) N

LEGO Ninjago (Season 4)

Never Have I Ever (Season 2) N

Ridley Jones (Season 1) N

Sesame Street (Season 2)

Van Helsing (Season 5) N

4 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 17th, 2021

Echo in the Canyon (2019)

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (2021) N

Explained (Season 3) N

Heist (Season 1) N

1 New Musical Special Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 17th, 2021

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in Sao Paulo (2021) N

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 17th, 2021

My Unorthodox Life (Season 1) N

4 New Variety Specials Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 17th, 2021

Bling Empire (2021) – The Afterparty N

Bridgerton – The Afterparty (2021) N

Cobra Kai – The Afterparty (2021) N

To All the Boys: Always and Forever – The Afterparty (2021) N

