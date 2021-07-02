What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: July 3rd, 2021

Nice, there are 69 new movies and TV shows to be streamed from the Netflix Australia library, thanks to a busy start to July. Here is what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s. for July 3rd, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Director: Alessandro Carloni, Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Genre: Action, Animation, Family | Runtime: 95 Minutes

Cast: Jack Black, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, J.K. Simmons

Dreamworks outdid themselves once again thanks to the truly beautiful animation of Kung Fu Panda 3.

After living his entire life without meeting another panda, suddenly Po is reunited with his long-lost father and learns of an entire village of Pandas that live high in the mountains. But the peaceful and tranquil life of the pandas and all of the martial arts world is threatened by Kai, a supernatural warrior.

Shutter Island (2010)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Genre: Drama, Thriller| Runtime: 138 Minutes

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Mortimer, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Max von Sydow

Scorsese teamed up with long-time collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio for the fourth time, but despite easily being one of the best movies of 2010, the film was undeservedly snubbed at the Oscars.

After a patient escapes from psychiatric prison on a remote island, two US Marshals, Teddy Daniels, and Chuck Aule are sent to investigate. But not everything as it seems

Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Part 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Rica Matsumoto, Ikue Otani, Daiki Yamashita, Kana Hanazawa, Megumi Hayashibara

Pokemon Journeys has been doing extremely well on Netflix in the USA, so it’s about time that the first part is now available to stream on Netflix Australia.

Finally achieving his goal of becoming a Pokemon Master, Ash Ketchum returns to Pallet Town in Kanto. When Ash befriends a like-minded trainer in Goh, the pair are hired by Professor Cerise to help his new research lab. With a new goal in mind, Ash with his trusted pokemon Pikachu, to travel the world in search of new Pokemon and battle strong trainers along the way.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week: July 2nd, 2021

Just like the rest of the world, Fatherhood and Too Hot to Handle are dominating Netflix this week.

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week: July 2nd, 2021 1️⃣Too Hot to Handle

2️⃣Rick and Morty

3️⃣Sex/Life

4️⃣Queen of the South

5️⃣Sweet Tooth

6️⃣Heartland

7️⃣CoComelon

8️⃣Workin' Moms

9️⃣The Seven Deadly Sins

🔟The Blacklist — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 2, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week: July 3rd, 2021

46 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 3rd, 2021

A Way Back Home (2020)

America: The Motion Picture (2021) N

An American Pickle (2020)

Arrival (2016)

Backdraft (1991)

Book Club (2018)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Crash Pad (2017)

Deranged (2020)

Dynasty Warriors (2021) N

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (2021) N

Gemini Man (2019)

Good Burger (1997)

Haseen Dillruba (2021) N

Holiday on Mars (2020)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016)

Legacy of Lies (2020)

Madagascar (2005)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

Mission: Impossible 3 (2006)

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (2021) N

Mommy Issues (2021)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Next (2007)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Prime Time (2021) N

RattleSnake – The Ahanna Story (2020)

Sausage Party (2016)

Shutter Island (2010)

Spree (2020)

Surf’s Up (2007)

The 8th Night (2021) N

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

The Land Before Time XII: The Great Day of the Flyers (2006)

The Land Before Time XIV: Journey of the Brave (2016)

The Land Before Time: The Wisdom of Friends (2007)

This Is the End (2013)

Tower Heist (2011)

Voiceless (2020)

Wanted (2019)

Warcraft (2016)

Welcome to the Jungle (2003)

Yolngu Boy (2001)

15 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 3rd, 2021

Black Lightning (Season 4) N

Generation 56K (Season 1) N

L.A.’s Finest (Season 1)

Legend of Exorcism (Season 1)

Masameer County (Season 1)

Mortel (Season 2) N

Pokemon Journeys: The Series (Part 1)

Quarantine Tales (Season 1)

Rainbow Rangers (Season 1)

Somos. (Season 1) N

StarBeam (Season 4) N

The Daily Life of the Immortal King (Season 1)

The Seven Deadly Sins (Season 5) N

Winx Club (Season 3)

Young Royals (Season 1) N

2 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia this week: July 3rd, 2021

Audible (2021) N

Sophie: A Murder in West Cork (Limited Series) N

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Australia This Week: July 3rd, 2021

Big Timber (Season 1) N

