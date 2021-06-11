What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: June 12th, 2021

It’s a fairly tame week of new arrivals on Netflix Australia with the addition of only 26 new movies and TV shows to the library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for June 11th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Wish Dragon (2021) N

Director: Chris Applehans

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 98 Minutes

Cast: John Cho, Jimmy Wong, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Constance Wu, Will Yun Lee

Base Animation pulled off a fantasic achievement, marking Wish Dragon as the feature debut film for its subdivision Base FX.

College student Din is determined to find his long-lost childhood friend, Lina, and enlists the help of Long, an all-powerful but cynical dragon that is capable of granting wishes. But the ability to wish for anything isn’t as easy as it seems, because when you can wish for anything you must decide what truly matters.

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Reality TV | Runtime: 25 Minutes

From city to city, state to state, all across the US there are incrediblly delicious fried food recipes filling the bellys of hungry patrons. It’s the mission of Daym Drops, the Grandfather of Food Reviews, to travel across the country, in order to find the best of the unknwon fried dishes being served on the streets, fancy restuarants, and tables at home.

Trese (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 33 Minutes

Cast: Liza Soberano, Shay Mitchell, Jon Jon Briones, Steve Blum, Carlos Alazraqui

The very first Filipino anime on Netflix has already been a great hit, and should definitely be binged by any new and old anime fans on Netflix Australia.

In the city of Manila, mythical creatures from Filipino folklore hide amongst the human population. However, not all of the creatures are friendly, which leads Alexandra Trese into conflict against the criminal underworld of Manila which is lead by malevolent supernatural beings.

Most Popular Movies and TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week: June 11th, 2021

The Abduction of Lisa Mcvey is proving to be extremely popular in mutliple regions on Netflix this week. The same can be said for Lucifer, which has quickly risen to the number one spot on Netflix around the world.

Most Popular TV Shows on @NetflixANZ This Week: June 11th, 2021 1️⃣Lucifer

2️⃣SWAT

3️⃣Sweet Tooth

4️⃣The Good Doctor

5️⃣CoComelon

6️⃣Kim's Convenience

7️⃣Friends

8️⃣The 100

9️⃣The Blacklist

🔟Ragnarok — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 11, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: June 12th, 2021

Awake (2021) N

Blind Intersections (2012)

Camellia Sisters (2021)

Confusion Na Wa (2013)

Copenhagen (2014)

Das Boot: Director’s Cut (1981)

Sarbath (2021)

Skater Girl (2021) N

Small Chops (2020)

Tragic Jungle (2021) N

Until Midnight (2019)

Wish Dragon (2021) N

10 New TV Shows Added to Netflix Australia This Week: June 12th, 2021

Blue Murder (Season 1)

Howzat! Kerry Packet’s War (Season 1)

Locombianos (Season 1)

Numberlocks (Season 5)

Puberty Blues (Season 2)

Tangle (Season 3)

The Beautiful Lie (Season 1)

The Platform (Season 3)

The Secret Life of Us (Season 4)

Trese (Season 1) N

3 New Documentaries and Docuseries Added to Netflix Australia This Week

Kitty Love: An Homagee to Cats (2021) N

Trese After Dark (2021) N

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Season 1)

1 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Aiust

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (Season 1) N

