What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: June 19th, 2021

It’s another busy week for Netflix Australia with over 50 new additions to the Australian library. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week and the top 10s for June 19th, 2021.

First of all, here are the past week’s top highlights:

Tenet (2020)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller | Runtime: 150 Minutes

Cast: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh

Tenet was the one film that Hollywood hoped would reinvigorate cinemas as lockdown measures across the world began to ease up in late 2020.

The protagonist, a CIA Operative, is recruited by the mysterious organisation called Tenet, in order to participate in an assignment that unfolds beyond the time itelf, and stop an renegade Russian oligarch from starting World War 3.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Director: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry

Without a shadow of a doubt Into the Spider-Verse is one of the best animated movies of all time, and rightfully earned the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature at the 91st Academy Awards.

After the death of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, New York City is left without a hero. But when Miles is bitten by a radioactive spider, he develops spider-like superpowers too. Miles finds a mentor in an unlikely source, a Peter Parker from another universe. When more Spider-Men begin to appear, it’s up to Miles and the others to save reality from destruction.

Black Summer (Season 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Horror | Runtime: 40 Minutes

Cast: Jaime King, Justin Chu Cary, Christine Lee, Zoe Marlett, Kelsey Flower

After a long two year wait, the second season of Black Summer has arrived!

Months after reuniting with her daughter, Rose and her group are seperated after being chased by a small band of armed militia. Heading to the sancturary of the cold mountains, Rose, and other groups of surviors are fighting for survival as they attempt to make their way to an air strip where a plane awaits, offering them a chance of salvation.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Australia This Week: June 18th, 2021

Just like the rest of the world, Awake and Sweet Tooth have claimed their respective top spots this week.

Most Popular Movies on @NetflixANZ This Week: June 18th, 2021 1️⃣Awake

2️⃣Wish Dragon

3️⃣The Abduction of Lisa McVey

4️⃣Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse

5️⃣Can You Keep a Secret?

6️⃣The Wolf of Wall Street

7️⃣Skater Girl

8️⃣Trouble

9️⃣The Cat in the Hat

🔟Tenet

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia

25 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: June 19th, 2021

A Family (2021) N

A Man For The Week End (2018)

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021) N

Aziza (2019)

Besieged Bread (2015)

Fan Girl (2020)

Fatherhood (2021) N

Jagame Thandhiram (2021) N

Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020)

La diosa del asfalto (2020)

Last Christmas (2019)

Mobile Suit Gundam I (1981)

Mobile Suit Gundam II: Soldiers of Sorrow (1981)

Mobile Suit Gundam III:Encounters in Space (1982)

Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’a Counterattck (1988)

Ricardo O’Farrill Abrazo Genial (2016)

Rurouni Kenshin: The Final (2021) N

Security (2021) N

Silver Skates (2020) N

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Tenet (2020)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

The Bronze (2015)

The Souvenir (2019)

Viva the Underdogs (2020)

23 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: June 19th, 2021

Avengers Climate Conundrum (Seaon 1)

Beyond Evil (1 Season)

Black Summer (Season 2) N

Elite (Season 4) N

Elite Short Stories: Carla Samuel (1 Season) N

Elite Short Stories: Guzman Caye Rebe (Season 1) N

Elite Short Stories: Nadia Guzman (Season 1) N

Elite Short Stories: Omar Ander Alexis (Season 1) N

Hospital Playlist (Season 2) N

Katla (Season 1) N

LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship (Season 2)

Let’s Eat (Season 1)

Love (Season 2) N

Lupin (Part 2) N

Power Rangers Dino Fury (Season 1)

Queen of the South (Season 4)

Record of Ragnarok (Season 1) N

Rhyme Time Town (Season 1) N

So Not Worth It (Season 1) N

The Gift (Season 3) N

The Rational Life (Season 1) N

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Season 1) N

Workin’ Moms (Seaon 5) N

5 New Docuseries and Documentaries This Week: June 19th, 2021

Biking Borders (2019)

Picture a Scientist (2020)

Headspace: Unwind Your Mind (2021) N

Metallica: Some Kind of Monster (Season 1)

Penguin Town (1 Season) N

