What’s New on Netflix Australia This Week & Top 10s: June 26th, 2021

It’s a quieter week on Netflix Australia with the addition of 30 brand new titles in the library. Still, there’s plenty to watch and keep you busy until the start of July. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Australia this week & the top 10s for June 26th, 2021.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Rick and Morty (Season 5)

Seasons: 5 | Episodes: 42 (New episodes weekly)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke, Kari Wahlgren

Netflix Australia subscribers can look forward to brand new episodes of Rick and Morty every week. The first episode of the fifth season can be streamed on Netflix Australia right now.

Rick, the dysfunctional alcoholic genius grandfather of Morty forces his grandson to go on adventures across time, space, and different dimensions, often with disastrous results, and grave consequences.

Angel Has Fallen (2019)

Director: Ric Roman Waugh

Genre: Action, Thriller | Runtime: 121 Minutes

Cast: Gerard Butler, Frederick Schmidt, Danny Huston, Rocci Williams, Piper Perabo

The “Has Fallen” franchise has been one of the more popular from Lionsgate in recent years. Fans of the series can look forward to a fourth film in the series, Night Has Fallen, sometime in the near future.

Mike Banning is on the run from the FBI and his own agency when he is framed for the attempted assassination of the President.

The King’s Speech (2010)

Director: Tom Hooper

Genre: Biography, Drama, History | Runtime: 118 Minutes

Cast: Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush, Helena Bonham Carter, Guy Pearce, Derek Jacobi

Colin Firth earned himself a well-deserved Academy Award for Best Actor, while director Tom Hooper also won the award for directing. In total, The King’s Speech earned four Academy Awards and is now. regarded as one of the best period drama movies of the 21st century.

In order to cure his crippling stutter, Prince Albert, the son of King George V, begins to take speech therapy sessions with the unorthodox therapist Lionel Logue. When his brother abdicates from the throne, suddenly Prince Albert finds himself the king of a nation on the brink of war. With Lionel’s help, Albert can find his voice and inspire a nation.

Most Popular Movies & TV Shows on Netflix Australia This Week: June 26th, 2021

Fatherhood is able to outdo Christopher Nolan’s Tenet to claim the top spot for movies on Netflix Australia this week. Meanwhile, Sweet Tooth continues to impress at the top.

Most Popular TV Shows on @NetflixANZ This Week: Junee 25th, 2021 1️⃣Sweet Tooth

2️⃣Queen of the South

3️⃣Workin' Moms

4️⃣Lucifer

5️⃣Rick and Morty

6️⃣Lupin

7️⃣Black Summer

8️⃣Heartland

9️⃣CoComelon

🔟Too Hot to Handle — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) June 25, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix Australia This Week

16 New Movies Added to Netflix Australia This Week: June 26th, 2021

Angel Has Fallen (2019)

Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday (2021)

Broken (2019)

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Good on Paper (2021) N

Here Comes the Rain (2010)

Love Is a Story (2015)

Miss Juneteenth (2020)

O Vendedor de Sonhos (2016)

Osuofia in London (2003)

Osuofia in London 2 (2004)

Selfie (2014)

Selfie 69 (2016)

The Big Ugly (2020)

The House of Flowers: The Movie (2021) N

The King’s Speech (2010)

9 New TV Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 26th, 2021

Godzilla Singular Point (Season 1)

Heartland (Season 14)

Jiva! (Season 1) N

Nevertheless (Season 1) N

Ray (Season 1) N

Rick and Morty (Season 5)

Sex/Life (Season 1) N

The A List (Season 2) N

The Naked Director (Season 2) N

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 26th, 2021

Murder by the Coast (2021) N

Sisters on Track (2021) N

This Is Pop (Season 1) N

2 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: June 26th, 2021

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 1) N

Too Hot to Handle (Season 2) N

